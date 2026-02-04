BC News

Prince George RCMP find weapons and ammo after traffic stop

Photo: RCMP A traffic stop netted Prince George RCMP weapons and ammunition.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said on Jan. 25, a frontline officer was patrolling near the 1300-block of Pearson Avenue when she observed a white pickup truck traveling eastbound on that street.

The officer conducted a traffic stop to ensure the driver had a valid license.

Cooper said during the traffic stop, a weapon was seen in the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were subsequently arrested for possession of a weapon, and a search of the vehicle ensued.

While searching the vehicle, police located what appeared to be an explosive device on the floor of the passenger seat. The Explosive Disposal Unit was contacted and attended to dispose of the item safely. Both men were later released pending the results of the full investigation.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence associated to the vehicle to ensure no further explosive devices were in the home.

Police located and seized a variety of other weapons including firearms and ammunition, body armour, illegal cigarettes, drug trafficking paraphernalia and suspected illicit substances.

"Our police officers are dedicated to maintaining community safety; when this officer acted proactively on her knowledge of the vehicle and its owner, the resulting investigation allowed police officers to remove a significant number of weapons from our streets. This is a great example of community safety in action," Cooper said.