United Way B.C. celebrating 211 day on Feb. 11

Photo: United Way BC Photo of Canada Place from 211 Day in 2023.

A celebration of 211 day on Wednesday, Feb. 11 will be celebrated by United Way B.C. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the essential role 211 plays in helping people.

211 B.C. is a free and confidential service that connects people to helpful and vital resources in their community like food and water help, mental health and addictions support, legal and financial assistance, support for seniors and much more.

However, needs are becoming more complex, with nearly three referrals per caller in recent months.

In 2025, 40,353 people across the province contacted 211, with the top needs being housing, financial supports and mental health resources.

“211 is not just about answering calls, it’s about connecting people to the help they need,” said Kevin Cao, contact centre manager of United Way B.C.. “In recent months, we’ve averaged nearly three referrals per caller, up from previous years. This growth shows that needs are becoming more complex, and 211 is stepping up to meet them.”

The impact of 211 is best expressed by those who have experienced it firsthand.

“During my most recent call, at a time when I was feeling completely overwhelmed and discouraged, the patience, empathy, and calm guidance I received made a meaningful difference for me in that moment," said a user of the service. "I was listened to with genuine care and provided support that helped me regain hope and clarity when I needed it most. I am grateful to share that I am now settled and in a much better place.”

Housing and homelessness remain the top reasons people contacted 211 in 2025, followed by income and financial assistance, then mental health.

211 data provides valuable insights that can help inform program and policy decisions, ensuring that social support resources are directed where they’re needed most.



Dial or text 211 to access the service, or use the live chat at bc.211.ca, which connects individuals to a trained

Resource Navigator in over 240 languages, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (excluding statutory holidays).

You can also search the online database 24/7 at bc.211.ca to find services and supports across the province.