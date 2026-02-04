BC News

Premier David Eby says former officer Paul Dadwal will head extortion advisory group

New group to fight extortion

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby speaks with reporters before the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

British Columbia Premier David Eby says former Mountie Paul Dadwal will help police fight extortion-related crimes with every available tool as the chair of an advisory board that links the public with investigators.

The premier says Dadwal knows how to fight crime because of his past roles with Surrey RCMP and the provincial anti-gang task force, and he can connect with the community because he is fluent in English and Punjabi.

The premier says Dadwal will help ensure that all relevant ideas and concerns around policing, community and communication will be shared with police leadership.

The announcement of the advisory board and its new chair comes after Eby said he has been concerned about "inconsistent communications" between the community, the Surrey Police Service and the the task force set up to fight the extortion problem.

Speaking to South Asian media on Wednesday, Eby says police must immediately incorporate information received from the public into their investigations, and urgently address the concerns of community members who have been receiving threats.

The Surrey Police Service said it has been investigating 46 extortion incidents so far this year, while the task force said it has 32 active files across the Lower Mainland as of last month