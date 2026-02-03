BC News

B.C. court clears path for First Nation lawsuit against port over ‘export monopoly’

Port lawsuit can proceed

Photo: Vopak Artist's rendering of storage tanks for Vopak Pacific Canada's proposed bulk fuels export terminal in Prince Rupert.

B.C.’s second largest port has failed in its attempt to strike a lawsuit from a First Nation claiming it was misled when it signed a benefits agreement connected to a gas export terminal in Prince Rupert.

The legal action dates back to July 30, 2024, when Metlakatla First Nation sued the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) over the planned expansion of a bulk commodities terminal on Ridley Island.

In her Jan. 30, 2025, decision, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Edlyn Laurie rejected the port authority’s attempts to characterize the suit as only fit for a Federal Court.

Metlakatla, wrote Laurie, “does not seek the reversal of the Crown Approval, rather it seeks compensation for losses.”

Metlakatla claims it holds unextinguished Aboriginal rights and title in and around the port. That includes an “inescapable economic component” to its Aboriginal rights, with its title encompassing the right to exclusively occupy and decide what the land is used for, the nation claims.

At first, the First Nation appeared to back the project.

The suit claims the port entered into a development agreement with Vopak Development Canada Inc. in 2015, granting the company exclusive rights within the port to receive, store and load certain products for export, including liquefied petroleum gas.

The Crown approved the project in 2022 and the port authority entered into a lease with Vopak involving more than 272 acres of port land.

A year later, Metlakatla signed a mutual benefits agreement with Vopak.

Port 'unjustly enriched' through alleged lack of disclosure

The relationship between Metlakatla, the port and Vopak has since appeared to have soured.

In its lawsuit, the First Nation claimed the port authority had failed to consult them about an “export monopoly” and failed to take any steps to assess how that monopoly would impact Metlakatla’s interests.

Metlakatla holds an ownership interest in Trigon Pacific Terminals Ltd., a bulk commodities operator also on Ridley Island.

“Trigon has a commercial interest in expanding its operations on Ridley Island to receive, handle, store and load liquified petroleum gas and other bulk liquids,” wrote the judge summarizing the suit’s claims.

“In September 2023, Trigon requested, but PRPA refused, to allow Trigon to receive, handle, store, and load liquefied petroleum gas from its facility on Ridley Island.”

By granting an export monopoly to Vopak, Metlakatla claimed the port “lessened the value” of the nation’s ownership interest in Trigon while limiting its use of its traditional territory by preventing the nation from entering into agreements with other proponents.

Among other things, the suit claims the port failed to adequately consult the nation and breached its fiduciary duty, leading to loss and damages to Metlakatla. It also alleged that the port was “unjustly enriched” by the terms of its commercial agreement with Vopak and breached its Constitutional duty to the nation.

In response, the port authority argued that Metlakatla’s claims represented a “collateral attack” on the Crown’s approval of the project. Only the Federal Court, it claimed, has jurisdiction to grant the relief sought by the First Nation.

Prince Rupert Port Authority sought a court order striking or permanently staying Metlakatla’s claim.

“PRPA argues that at its core, the essence of Metlakatla’s claim is a collateral attack on the Crown Approval with only a thin pretence to a private wrong,” wrote Justice Laurie.

The existing Trigon coal export terminal in Prince Rupert. | Trigon

The case against the port comes amid more than $3 billion in infrastructure investments. That includes $1.46 billion from an AltaGas and Vopak joint venture to export 55,000 barrels per day of liquified petroleum gas (LPG).

Located on the shortest Pacific shipping route linking East Asia with North America, Prince Rupert is 36 hours closer to Shanghai than Vancouver.

The port authority also claims to be built on the North America's deepest harbour, making approach times two to six hours less than many other major ports in the region.

Last year, the port moved 26.3 million tonnes of cargo worth roughly $60 billion. That's a 14 per cent increase over 2024.

Metlakatla is not the only First Nation vying for rights and title over the port.

In early 2025, the Gitxaala Nation sued multiple levels of government and the Prince Rupert Port Authority in a lawsuit that sought damages and recognition of land title over the port.

Elected Chief Councillor of Gitxaała Nation Lou Ga Gwelks (Linda Innes) said at the time that the consultation process had been like a “box-ticking exercise” used to “clear the way to development and resource extraction.”

“We have always been here,” the chief councillor told Business in Vancouver. “We’ve had continuous occupation of the land and we’ve been denied that by Canada by their historic racist policies.”

Port mischaracterized, narrowly interpreted Metlakatla’s claims

In coming to her decision, the judge analyzed a number of previous cases, involving everything from Indigenous jurisdiction over taxes to disputes over denied hydro projects and a Yukon government decision to pause oil and gas exploration.

The judge leaned heavily on a 2010 Supreme Court of Canada case involving TeleZone Inc., which had its application for a telecommunications license rejected by Industry Canada.

Instead of seeking to quash the government decision, the company sued the federal government in Ontario Superior Court for $250 million, alleging breach of contract, negligence and unjust enrichment.

The Supreme Court of Canada ultimately ruled unanimously in favour of TeleZone, finding it did not need to pass through the Federal Court before pursuing a private claim for damages in provincial court.

In a similar way, Laurie found Metlakatla’s claim does not seek to “invalidate or avoid the consequences” of the Crown’s approval of the project. Instead, the nation “seeks an accounting to determine the extent of its losses.”

The judge found the port had mischaracterized or narrowly interpreted the nation’s claims around negligent misrepresentation. She said it was “not plain and obvious” that Metlakatla’s negligence claim was a collateral attack on the Crown's approval for the project.

Laurie came to similar conclusions around Metlakatla’s claims of unjust enrichment, breach of duty to consult, and breach of fiduciary duty.

“The plaintiff has pleaded a reasonable cause of action for damages,” she concluded.

The judge struck one part of the lawsuit: the request to force the port to hold new consultations. While the nation can still sue for financial losses, the court ruled it cannot use the case to demand more consultation regarding the project's impact on their rights.

Laurie dismissed the rest of the port authority’s application.