MPs must close loopholes that allows extortion suspects to claim refugee status: Eby
British Columbia Premier David Eby says federal lawmakers must close "corrosive" loopholes that allow suspects in extortion-related shootings to apply for refugee status as the "paralyzing" situation undermines public confidence and commerce.
There have been dozens of shootings aimed at business members of the South Asian community since the new year in Surrey, B.C., and Eby says the loopholes need to be quickly shut to help police in their investigations.
The premier met with South Asian business leaders today, who told him that some are feeling abandoned and are thinking of closing their businesses.
The provincial government will appoint an advisory group from the community to work with the B.C. Extortion Task Force to ensure that police understand what Eby says is the experience of the "slow-motion terrorism" of extortion.
The premier says he's "heartened" by the fast actions of police who arrested three men over the weekend after receiving reports that a fire was started and shots were fired outside a home in a Surrey neighbourhood.
The arrests took place while officers were patrolling the area, and Eby says arresting people shortly after an incident really helps with the public confidence.
