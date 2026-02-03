BC News

Vancouver doctor charged with alleged sexual assault of teens

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. The Vancouver Police Department .

A Vancouver doctor has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two teenage patients, the Vancouver Police Department announced in a media release Tuesday.

Investigators are now asking anyone who had contact with the doctor to come forward if they wish to report a crime.

“It is always a personal decision for anyone to come forward and report a sexual assault. We understand, for some, that decision may take time,” VPD investigation division Supt. Dale Weidman said in a media release.

“We want to assure everyone that if you do come forward, you will be met with care and compassion, and you will receive trauma-informed support throughout the investigative process.”

Vancouver Police initiated an investigation in March 2023, after learning that a 17-year-old girl had allegedly been sexually assaulted by a doctor while visiting a medical clinic in Chinatown. The alleged offences occurred over a number of years.

During that investigation, VPD learned of an alleged 2015 sexual assault by the same doctor involving a 14-year-old girl who visited a medical clinic in Burnaby.

For more than two years, VPD investigators gathered and reviewed evidence from both cases. On Nov. 28, 2025, the BC Prosecution Service charged Herman Hau Man Lee, 54, with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference, for offences that allegedly occurred in Burnaby in December 2015, and one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference, and sexual exploitation for offences that allegedly occurred in Vancouver between May 2018 and December 2022.

Lee, a Vancouver resident, is currently on bail. As a condition of bail, he is not permitted to medically treat anyone under age 16 without another adult present.

He is still a practicing physician in B.C.

Police believe there may be people who have interacted with Lee who have not come forward to police, and encourage anyone wishing to report a crime to contact the Vancouver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0602.