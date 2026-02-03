BC News

People with no other options turning to private clinics, says rural health critic

Turning to private clinics

Photo: . The Urgent and Primary Care Centre at 890 Esquimalt Rd. The centre often hits its daily walk-in patient capacity at 8:15 a.m., 15 minutes after opening. ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST.

A recent survey in Esquimalt showing an increasing number of residents relying on paid-subscription-based primary care clinics is the predictable result of an ongoing shortage of family physicians, says the B.C. Conservatives’ rural health critic.

“When people get desperate, they go this way, and the door has been open for years now for this sort of grey market, I’ll call it, of private health care,” said Brennan Day, MLA for Courtenay-Comox, adding RCMP and WorkSafeBC claim clients have had access to private-pay clinics for decades.

Out-of-town MLAs working at the B.C. legislature also use private-pay clinics when needing health care in the capital city, he said.

“There’s no walk-in clinics left down there anymore, so if you’re a sitting MLA, and you need health-care services in Greater Victoria when you’re there, that is your only choice right now, other than to go and sit in an ER for 12 hours, potentially.”

The Health Ministry said Esquimalt Urgent and Primary Care Centre has attached 709 people to a primary care provider and has recorded over 100,000 patient visits since it opened in 2021.

Eileen Pepler of Pepler Group, which conducted the survey, recently told Esquimalt council that the clinic usually hits its daily walk-in patient capacity at 8:15 a.m., 15 minutes after opening.

Pepler that some patients in the township now pay between $1,200 and $10,800 a year for access to a regular doctor through subscription fees.

Up to 38 per cent of survey respondents with a family doctor reported paying some sort of fee for enhanced access, she said, noting subscription-based private clinics were not a concern during a similar survey in 2019.

The B.C. government said it doesn’t support subscription-based models where the patient pays out of pocket, adding that private companies are attracting physicians and other health-care providers away from the public health-care system, compounding challenges in primary care and virtual care.

As of June, 76 per cent of British Columbians had a family physician or nurse practitioner, according to the province, but Day said in reality, B.C. has a three-tier health care system: public health care, private health care and “no care.”

Day said there’s a place for private health care, but it “needs to be regulated, and we need to have an open discussion about what it’s going to look like if it’s going to continue to proliferate in B.C.”

Last fall, one Victoria private clinic expanded to a four-room facility offering in-person visits with two nurse practitioners on Fort Street, moving from a single-room location on Oak Bay Avenue. The company has been offering its virtual service throughout B.C. for five years.

Founder and owner Jordan Schley said Care2Talk also opened a four-patient-room location in Qualicum/Parksville last April. “We started with virtual care and then expanded into in-person care based on demand of patients,” Schley said.

Clients can book same-day virtual appointments from anywhere in the province or in-person appointments of up to 45 minutes based on the payment level. Along with the two nurse practitioners handling in-person appointments in Victoria, the company has seven taking virtual appointments in B.C.

Four physicians from outside the province serve as “advisors” to the company and its owner, but do not provide patient care or patient advice — “patients don’t see them,” said Schley.

Subscriptions range from $80 to $250 a month for individuals, with a discount for paying annually, and $120 a month or about $1,200 annually for a family.

On the monthly plan, patients on the B.C. Health Connect Registry can drop the service if they are offered a health-care practitioner in the public system.

The team provides medication renewals, specialist referrals, lab and blood-work requisitions, and orders diagnostic imaging such as X-rays and ultrasounds.

The higher rate for individuals includes 30-45 minute in-person appointments as well as an annual physical exam and other services.

Once the Care2Talk nurse practitioner referrals go from the private clinic to the public system, most of those tests are insured by the health-care system, Schley said.

Schley argues that there is no shortage of health-care professionals — health-care professionals just want different options in the way they work, for example, having fewer patients and longer appointments or working just one or two days a week.

Private clinics with physicians can provide subscription-based services that are covered by MSP as long as either the physician opts out of or de-enrolls from MSP, or the physician is not located in B.C. and therefore not enrolled in MSP. These rules prevent double-billing.

Subscription-based private clinics like Care2Talk that use only nurse practitioners who do not bill MSP are not subject to the extra-billing rules.

But that’s about to change. On April 1, the federal government, under the Canada Health Act, will prohibit nurse practitioners from charging patients for “physician equivalent” services that are already insured by MSP.

Provinces will be required to bring their systems into compliance by fall 2028 or face deductions in health transfers from the federal government.

Schley said he doesn’t know what the company will do — “it’s a big discussion” — but suggests it may be as simple as nurse practitioners opting out or de-enrolling from MSP. His company is looking at expanding with additional locations in Western Canada.

B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne said in a statement that the NDP government is a strong defender of universal public health care and does not support clinics or care models that ask patients to pay out of pocket for medically necessary services, or that charge for services already covered by the Medical Services Plan.

The Medical Services Commission — an independent government-appointed body that oversees MSP and can investigate infractions — has investigated concerns about extra-billing and taken action over the years to bring clinics into compliance, “and that work will continue,” said Osborne.

The Health Ministry said it doesn’t know how many private primary-care clinics are operating on Vancouver Island.

Osborne said the Health Ministry is committed to making sure access to quality health care “is based on need, not ability to pay.”

The ministry will keep strengthening the public health care system “by training, recruiting, and retaining more health professionals, so people can get the care they need, where and when they need it,” she said.

The ministry noted that there are now 19 urgent primary care centres that have attached 27,261 patients.