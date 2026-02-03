BC News

BC freshwater fishing licences move to new online WILD system

Fishing license changes

Photo: Go Fish BC Freshwater fishing licences move to WILD system for 2026-27 season.

BC anglers will use the same online licensing system as hunters starting this fishing season.

Anglers can register for a free Fish and Wildlife ID starting next Monday through the Wildlife Information and Licensing Data system. The FWID is required to purchase a fishing licence in WILD.

The change puts fishing and hunting licences in one place, allowing people to get all provincial licences with fewer transactions. The province says the move fulfills requests from the angling community for a more integrated approach.

"With freshwater fishing licence fees funding the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, modernization of the licensing system is great news, ensuring we can continue delivering the provincial stocking program, research, conservation and educational initiatives that B.C. anglers expect. We welcome a streamlined and improved licensing system that will support the management and administration of B.C.'s recreational fisheries and help remove barriers to participation for all anglers."

Anglers who do not already have an FWID must register in WILD to obtain the permanent identification number. Angler numbers will be retired after the current licence year.

All anglers can use a Basic BCeID to access WILD. People living in Canada can also use a BC Services Card Account, which offers streamlined FWID registration and automatic identity and residency verification.

People who prefer in-person service can register for their FWID and buy licences at FrontCounter BC, Service BC or participating vendor locations.

Starting April 1, anglers will no longer need to carry paper or digital copies of most fishing licences. Their FWID and identification will serve as proof of authorization for basic angling, classified waters and white sturgeon conservation licences.

Anglers must still carry a licence copy as proof of authorization for all Conservation Surcharge Stamps. When a stamp and retention record is required, anglers must carry a paper copy to record catch details.

The change brings proof of authorization requirements for anglers into alignment with those for hunters.

Pre-sales for the 2026-27 licence year, starting April 1 will be available in early March through WILD.