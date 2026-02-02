BC News

Three foreign nationals arrested by extortion patrol are charged in B.C. shooting

Photo: The Canadian Press Harjot Singh, from left to right, Taranveer Singh and Dayajeet Singh Billing are seen in this composite of handout images provided by police in Surrey, B.C.

Police in Surrey, B.C., say three men arrested on Sunday by officers on an anti-extortion patrol are all foreign nationals and have been charged over gunfire at a home.

Harjot Singh, Taranveer Singh and Dayajeet Singh Billing have been charged with one count each of discharging a firearm, and all have been remanded in custody until Thursday.

The suspects aged 19 to 21 were arrested by patrol officers after an early morning report of shots fired and a small fire outside a home in Surrey's Crescent Beach neighbourhood.

Police say they were detained a short time after the shooting, after getting into a ride-hail vehicle.

The officers were part of Project Assurance, an initiative to patrol neighbourhoods targeted by extortion violence that has spiked in the new year.

They say the Canada Border Services Agency has been engaged because the accused are foreign nationals, and they may face additional charges.

Surrey has seen a rash of shootings at homes and businesses in recent weeks including a case on Jan. 26 when two foreign nationals were arrested by patrolling officers in the area of 129 Street and 84 Avenue.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke last month called on the federal government to declare the extortion violence a national emergency, and the city's council has passed a motion to urge Ottawa to take steps including naming a commissioner on extortion-related crimes.

Last week, the federal government committed to sending an additional 20 RCMP officers to Surrey to fight extortion-related violence, and Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree has said that helicopters would also be deployed.

There have been more than 30 shootings and other extortion violence cases in Surrey in the new year, and British Columbia's Extortion Task Force says there were 32 active files across the Lower Mainland as of last month.