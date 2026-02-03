BC News

Princeton's BC Rural Health Network says looming paramedic strike 'immediate concern'

Paramedic strike a concern

Photo: Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press A paramedic is seen outside ambulances parked at the entrance to the emergency department at Richmond General Hospital, in Richmond, B.C.

Princeton-based British Columbia Rural Health Network says a potential paramedic strike is an "immediate concern" for rural residents.

In December, the union representing thousands of B.C. paramedics, the Ambulance Paramedics of British Columbia, said a possible strike from BC Emergency Health Services was looming.

"Paramedics are a critical backbone of our health system, particularly in rural and remote communities where they are often the first, and sometimes only, point of access to emergency care," said Peggy Skelton, BCRHN president, in a Monday newsletter.

"A labour disruption would have significant system wide impacts."

Skelton said the network has been told that in the case of a strike, emergency services plans are in place. She added that all aspects of the healthcare system should still be prepared to respond in emergency mode.

"This concern is further compounded by the ongoing emergency room closures across rural BC. Emergency closures, coupled with the possibility of paramedic job action, create a level of instability that places both patients and providers at risk.

"Rural communities continue to live with uncertainty about when and where care will be available, and that uncertainty takes a real toll," Skelton added.

BCRHN also highlighted rural longterm care, community health centres, primary care, virtual care, as well as travel and accommodation as key concerns for 2026.