B.C. man feared a 'hit' on him before he and family found dead, inquest hears

Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press - Feb 2, 2026 / 12:34 pm | Story: 597417
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Photo: The Canadian Press
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.  

A police officer testifying at an inquest into the death of a couple and their two children in Prince Rupert, B.C., in 2023 says the father believed he was the target of a "hit."

RCMP Const. Jason Kettle is testifying at the inquest into the deaths of Christopher Duong, Janet Nguyen and their sons, aged two and four.

A notice of civil claim filed by B.C.'s director of civil forfeiture in 2015 describes Duong as a "violent gang member and drug trafficker" who was well known to police, with a history of weapons offences.

Under questioning on the first day of the inquest into the deaths, Kettle said he interpreted Duong's claim that he was the target of a "hit" to mean that someone had been offered money to kill him.

Kettle says that on June 10, 2023, three days before the family was found dead, he responded to a call about an abandoned vehicle and found a Mercedes-Benz SUV register to Nguyen that was obstructing traffic, a rear door was open and there was luggage and a large amount of cash inside.

Police said at the time of the deaths that they didn't believe there were outstanding suspects or any danger to the public.

 

