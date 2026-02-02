BC News

B.C. would struggle to contain oil spill off north coast, research suggests

Anticipating oil spills

Photo: Charles ‘Bud’ Ehler/NOAA. On March 24, 1989, the oil tanker Exxon Valdez struck Bligh Reef in Prince William Sound, Alaska, releasing 41 million litres of crude and devastating over 2,000 kilometres of coastline. In the years since, experts say ships and training has improved, and large spills are rare.

It’s a few minutes after midnight on a day in late December. An Aframax tanker—laden with bitumen from a new pipeline running to British Columbia’s north coast—battles a fierce Arctic wind.

On the bridge, an overworked third mate is attempting to make a turn through Hecate Strait when the ship’s steering stops responding.

Within seven minutes, the drifting tanker strikes Butterworth Rocks, a shoal known to have wrecked ships.

A jagged reef tears a hole in the tanker’s double hull, releasing 15 million litres of crude and setting off what threatens to be the largest environmental disaster in Canadian history.

This isn’t a real incident, but it’s something that could happen based on expert interviews, research and past experiences on how a significant oil spill might play out. It comes as the federal government contemplates a new bitumen pipeline from Alberta to B.C.’s north coast.

The coast guard vessel CCGS McIntyre Bay is first on scene, approaching the behemoth tanker with caution as waves crash against its hull. Wind and below-zero temperatures send freezing spray onto the deck of the rescue boat. Even in the darkness, the crew starts to notice an oily sheen.

Back on land, news starts to trickle out: A tanker has run aground and is leaking oil. Staff at the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC) are alerted. In this scenario, the industry-funded, government-regulated response team recently had its staff expanded as a result of the new pipeline.

Dark and stormy conditions, however, will make it impossible to respond immediately.

Dawn arrives on the first day, and under the storm-muted sun, the pool of floating bitumen spreads. Churned by waves and blown north by winds, the oil moves toward Alaska and the territory of the Nisga’a Nation.

The first WCMRC team arrives by mid-morning.

They try to deploy inflatable booms and devices known as skimmers to suck up the oil.

But as the deck heaves, the crew struggles to keep their footing, let alone deploy equipment. After multiple tries, they finally drag a J-shaped boom through the swells.

Federal response standards give WCMRC 72 hours, plus travel time, to gather their equipment and get on scene, but over that period, even a smaller 10-million-litre spill at the north end of Haida Gwaii would create a slick covering 40 square kilometres, according to modelling carried out by Nuka Research and Planning Group on behalf of the Haisla Nation.

Other oil recovery teams arrive throughout the day. But those loading ships from WCMRC’s largest warehouses in Vancouver face up to four days of travel time to reach the spill.

Past modelling shows it will take up to 30 teams to mechanically remove the oil. But that’s under ideal conditions where visibility is good, and wind and waves are tame.

​The mechanical cleanup of oil is impaired when seas rise above 1.2 metres and impossible when they climb past 2.4 metres, research shows.

Along this part of B.C.’s coast, it is not uncommon to see waves towering above 10 metres, according to historical buoy data. But even more common three-metre seas would send oil-laden waves crashing over containment booms.

The presence of ocean currents moving faster than one knot would send oil under the booms, research has shown.

At Butterworth Rocks, the nature of the spill changes before the recovery team’s eyes.

In the early hours after a spill, the oil behaves like a viscous honey. As the lighter parts of the bitumen evaporate, it becomes tacky, sticking to rocks, ships’ hulls, and the gills, feathers or blowholes of any creatures it comes in contact with. Standard skimmers stop working.

Other dangers lurk in the south and north ends of Haida Gwaii, where shifting sandbars can quickly raise the seafloor seven metres amid blinding fog and powerful currents.

No wonder that Environment Canada has suggested Hecate Strait could be the most dangerous water body in the country, says long-time ship captain Brian Falconer.

“[The currents] create standing waves. They’re like walls. You just fall off one into the face of the other.”

In the winter, environmental conditions make the recovery of oil spills on the north end of Haida Gwaii impossible 68 per cent of the time, Nuka’s modelling found.

Another study by Living Oceans concluded wave height alone makes containment and cleanup of an oil spill across B.C.’s north coast impossible about 30 per cent of the year, with that number rising to 80 per cent in the stormiest winter months.

“The likelihood of having favourable wind and waves, good visibility, daylight hours and slack currents at the time of a spill and for days afterward is not just improbable, it is nonexistent,” the study concluded.

Significant spill would likely cause major ecological disaster

This scenario—which is informed by a review of decades of research; shipping data; federal response standards; as well as interviews with biologists, oil spill experts, industry response groups, and coastal First Nations—is not without precedent.

On March 24, 1989, the Exxon Valdez oil tanker struck a reef and spilled 41 million litres of oil into Alaska’s Prince William Sound. Thousands of people and a vast fleet of ships responded, but not before the oil had spread.

Four days after the spill, slicks had travelled 60 kilometres from the grounded tanker; by day 56, crude oil had stretched more than 750 kilometres across the Alaskan coast.

The resulting environmental fallout contaminated more than 2,000 kilometres of coastline, killing 250,000 seabirds, 2,800 otters and as many as 22 killer whales. Nearly 37 years later, the region's herring fishery, a foundational food source for larger salmon and halibut, has yet to return.

Those wildlife mortality estimates are considered conservative, said Canadian biologist Lance Barret-Lennard, who tracked dying killer whale populations for months after the disaster.

Many animals were coated in oil and sunk, never to be found. Barret-Lennard remembers seeing what would later be known as the “black wall” surrounding the beaches.

“The concentrations of hydrocarbons were so high, it formed this layer that was toxic,” he said. “Whales, dolphins and porpoises didn’t appear to perceive it underwater and came up into it.”

At the time, a voluntary tanker exclusion zone for vessels travelling from Valdez, Alaska, to Puget Sound, Wash., was only a few years old.

The zone—which still extends about 100 kilometres off Haida Gwaii and 40 kilometres off Vancouver Island—was developed by calculating the worst possible drift of a disabled tanker with a cargo, versus the time required for help to arrive.

Since the 1989 disaster, international maritime conventions have moved to make shipping safer by improving crew training standards. Tankers are now required to have backup steering parts and navigational equipment. Single-hulled ships have been phased out for double-hulled designs to prevent accidents and spills.

​Those improvements, say advocates of a new oil pipeline from Alberta to B.C.’s northwest coast, make shipping oil safer than ever before.

​Yet tanker safety measures like double hulls only make a difference after an accident occurs. They don’t prevent accidents, many of which are caused by human error.

Between 1972 and 1992, up to 88 per cent of tanker accidents in Canada occurred due bad decisions. Later research looking at 112 maritime accidents between 2015 and 2022 found human error accounted for 59 per cent of causal factors.

Barret-Lennard, who returned to Alaska every year for a decade after the Exxon Valdez disaster, acknowledged oil spill response teams have gotten better at containing oil.

“But that’s only something you can do in good to moderate weather,” he said.

“The majority of accidents are some sort of human error. And accidents happen. Fires happen. The consequences are just not worth it.”

A last resort: chemicals from the air

One such fire occurred 15 years ago when a methane gas blowout triggered a catastrophic explosion on the Deepwater Horizon, a BP-operated drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico.

The damaged wellhead would leak over 780 million litres of crude oil into the sea, prompting the deployment of almost 50,000 people in the largest oil recovery effort in human history.

In our Butterworth Rocks scenario, the floating crude is moving faster than the ships trying to corral it. Options are running out.

Just as in the Gulf, a controversial decision is made to drop vast quantities of dispersants from airplanes.​

​Falling on the ocean’s surface, the chemicals act like dish soap to break up and sink the oil. They also force a trade-off: In an effort to protect shorelines and the creatures that live there, dispersants like Corexit send a plume of hydrocarbons deep underwater.

​One peer-reviewed study from U.S. and Mexican researchers, published in the Environmental Pollution journal, later found dispersants used in the Deepwater Horizon case made oil 52 times more lethal for microscopic organisms at the base of the Gulf of Mexico’s food web.

Proponents of dispersants later argued the lab experiment didn’t reflect the real-world conditions in the Gulf, and that even if the water column became more toxic for a short period, it was a necessary sacrifice to prevent the oil from coating coastlines.

​Prospect of a spill remains deeply divisive

By preventing tankers from accessing the region’s two deep-water ports in Prince Rupert and Kitimat, the ban effectively precludes the construction of an oil pipeline.

In November, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government opened the door to challenging that legislation when he signed a memorandum of understanding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

The agreement says Ottawa would back the export of bitumen if a pipeline is built, and if necessary, would make an “appropriate adjustment” to the oil tanker moratorium so an additional million barrels of oil per day could flow to Asian markets.

Coastal First Nations have strongly opposed such a pipeline, saying the risk to their way of life is far too great.

After a recent meeting with Carney in Prince Rupert, president Marilyn Slett said the alliance of nine Indigenous Nations remains “steadfast” in their support of the oil tanker ban.

“Protecting the coast means protecting thousands of jobs, hundreds of businesses, and billions in economic value that we have built up over the past 25 years,” said Slett.

B.C. tanker moratorium and voluntary exclusion zone span an area effectively preclude the construction of major crude oil pipelines with a terminus along B.C.'s North Coast. | Government of Canada

​Art Sterritt, a special adviser with the Gitga’at Nation who has travelled to the areas affected by the Exxon Valdez and Deepwater Horizon incidents, said even those massive clean-up efforts eventually failed.

“You can still go up there, turn a rock over on the beach, and you will see oil,” he said of fallout from the Exxon Valdez.

“We’re not against development. We realize the way people make their living changes. But moving with the time when it comes to oil? That would be the end of us.”

An oil covered seal in Alaska's Prince William Sound after the Exxon Valdez disaster. . Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council

​For Peter Ross, a former federal scientist and toxicologist who now works with Rainforest Conservation Foundation in Victoria, the experiences of the Alaska and Gulf of Mexico spills offer clear lessons.

“All the companies involved and the feds are going to say we’ve changed, Western Canada Marine Response Corporation has resources up the coast, and the risk is low,” said Ross.

“The fallacy with oil spill clean-ups is that you can’t really clean these things up.”

Cost of an oil spill could wipe out pipeline gains

In 2010, Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) applied for regulatory approval to build the Northern Gateway pipeline from Alberta to Kitimat. Had it been approved, the pipeline would have sent about 525,000 barrels of oil a day to B.C.’s coast—about half the volume contemplated in the latest MOU.

Before it failed, a 2012 report from the University of British Columbia’s Fisheries Centre examined several economic futures if the pipeline were to be built.

In a world where no oil tanker spills occurred, Northern Gateway was estimated to provide B.C.’s coastal economy $628 million over 50 years.

But if a tanker ran aground in the Hecate Strait off Prince Rupert, the combined losses from a spill the size of the Exxon Valdez disaster could reach $308 million—erasing nearly half the benefits from the pipeline.​

Drills involving 169 people and 19 vessels from Canada and the U.S. simulate a joint response to an oil spill near the B.C.-Washington border. | Darren Stone/Times Colonist

​​The estimated losses were confined to the market values of four ocean-based industries and did not include the cost of spill response, cleanup and litigation activities.

Those were estimated to be $2.4 billion for a medium-impact spill and $9.6 billion for a high-impact spill — figures that would quickly turn economic gains from the pipeline into losses, the UBC authors concluded.

Sterritt, who played a crucial role in opposing that pipeline, worries there is little credible evidence that an oil spill could be cleaned up before wiping out seafood and fish resources.

“When someone shows up with a project that threatens the natural capital we’ve enjoyed for 10 to 14 thousand years, you’re going to have a hard time getting through us,” Sterritt said.

Odds of a spill low, say past proponents

History has shown that oil tanker spills are low-frequency, high-consequence events, making it difficult to predict when and where they will occur.

One Enbridge-funded report suggests a 20,000-litre oil spill off B.C.’s north coast has a risk of occurring once every 2,800 years.

Researchers at Simon Fraser University, meanwhile, estimated an oil tanker spill of more than 1.5 million litres — a tenth of the size contemplated in the Butterworth Rocks scenario—could occur every nine to 30 years.

Proponents of a pipeline say a serious oil tanker spill is far from a foregone conclusion, and in another plausible future, tanker traffic increases significantly, but rigorous pilotage and tug escorts prevent accidents.

In this no-spill scenario, the natural capital of the north coast—worth billions to local fisheries and tourism—remains intact while B.C. and Canada realize the full economic output of the pipeline.​

On the southeast edge of Hecate Strait, Kitasu Bay is a hot spot of biodiversity and vital source of food for the Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation. | Kitasoo Xai'xais Nation/Moonfish Media

Such a future means local environmental costs are avoided, whether through smaller spills or ideal conditions that allow response teams to take advantage of new standards and equipment.

Michael Lowry, director of external and public relations at WCMRC, said that if a port were designated in Kitimat or Prince Rupert, the response group could face new standards faster than the 72 hours contemplated in this scenario.

Those standards could also include vessels “capable of operating in all sea conditions,” he said.

Lowry pointed to a Norwegian-built spill-response system designed for the Barents Sea that he said can operate in otherwise impossible conditions that would be unsafe for crews with standard equipment.

“While weather is always a factor in spill response, the primary limitation is responder safety.”