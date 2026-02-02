BC News

Fire at Sidney marina sinks three yachts

Photo: CJ Chris Shaw Flames and smoke rose high above the Van Isle Marina in Sidney on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, as three yachts were destroyed by fire.

A fire at a marina in Sidney on Sunday morning has resulted in the sinking of three large yachts.

Sidney Fire Department Chief Brett Mikkelsen said no one was injured in the blaze, which engulfed three 70-foot yachts at the Van Isle Marina around 7:30 a.m.

Mikkelsen said it’s too early to know the cause of the fire, since the boats will need to be recovered before they can be examined.

“It was an extremely large, fuel-rich fire,” he said.

Mikkelsen said his crew worked with the North Saanich Fire Department to protect the surrounding vessels, located in the D600 area of the marina, about one kilometre from the dock head.

It took crews an hour and a half to put out the fire, said Mikkelsen.

He said environmental protection teams, including the Canadian Coast Guard, worked to contain leaked fuel before the fire was out.

RCMP were at the scene to help manage crowds and contact the owners of the vessels, who weren’t there when the fire started, he said.

Mikkelsen said the blaze was the largest marina or yacht fire he’s been at in his 30 years as a firefighter.

He said yacht fires can happen when space heaters are left on during the winter months, but he can’t be sure what caused this fire.

Mikkelsen said the fire was never in danger of reaching the fuel dock across the channel.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment and Parks said Sunday afternoon that the coast guard and the Western Canadian Marine Response Corporation are still assessing the scene.

He said the coast guard is the lead agency for the incident and is putting together an environmental response plan.

The Van Isle Marina thanked emergency crews for their help in a Facebook post on Sunday.

It said environmental protection is the top priority in the aftermath of the fire.

“Our thoughts are with the affected owners, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our marina community as this work continues,” said the statement.

Mikkelsen said a smaller boat fire at Van Isle Marina destroyed one vessel this past September.