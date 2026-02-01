BC News

Three men arrested in Surrey, B.C., after alleged extortion-related shooting

Photo: The Canadian Press/ Rich Lam A member of the Surrey Police Service stands during the Surrey Police Service's Change of Command and Colour Presentation Ceremony in Surrey, on Tuesday April 22, 2025.

The Surrey Police Service says three men have been arrested after an early-morning shooting Sunday believed to be related to extortions.

Police said officers were on patrol in the city's Crescent Beach neighbourhood just before 4 a.m. when a call came in about a shooting and small fire outside a home near 132 Street and Crescent Road.

The police service said members from the Lower Mainland police dog service and Delta Police also responded, and people in a suspect vehicle "fled on foot" before being arrested nearby after getting into a ride-share vehicle.

Police said the fire was put out by the Surrey firefighters and didn't damage the home, which had people inside who were uninjured, but the home did get hit by gun fire.

The service said its major crime section is now investigating whether the three men are linked to the shooting, but they have not been charged and police did not name the suspects.

The Surrey Police Services said the officers involved were part of "Project Assurance," which involves proactive patrols of neighbourhoods that have been targeted by an ongoing rash of extortion-related shootings in the city.