Charges laid against 3 men accused of 2023 Dawson Creek killing

Photo: RCMP Robert Girbav was found dead in Dawson Creek on Dec. 31, 2023.

Three men have been charged with a 2023 murder in Dawson Creek.

In a press release Sunday, the BC RCMP said three men in B.C. and Alberta have all been charged with the first-degree murder of 37-year-old Robert Girbav.

Girbav's body was found by police inside a red Dodge Calibre on Dec. 31, 2023 in Dawson Creek.

The BC North District Major Crime Unit have been investigating Girbav's murder since then, and charges have now been laid against 31-year-old Tanner Allan Murray, 34-year-old Robert James Sinclair and 36-year-old Benjamin James Elliott Touchette.

All three men were already in custody on unrelated matters.

Police believe the three accused knew Girbav, but no motive has been disclosed at this time.

“We acknowledge that the loss of Mr. Girbav was felt widely and contributed to ongoing community concerns regarding crime and violence in the Dawson Creek Area,” said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC Major Crime Unit, adding that the investigation was "complex."

“We want to assure our community that we remain committed and dedicated to advancing our investigations into incidents that are impacting the Peace Region.”