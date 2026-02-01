BC News

BC Real Estate Association says more consistency needed to avoid wild swings

More home builds needed

Photo: The Canadian Press The current construction slowdown could spike costs in five years.

BC Real Estate Association says the province still needs more housing to avoid a repeat of the 2010s, when there was a severe lack of homes and prices shot up substantially.

According to a BCREA Market Intelligence report released on Monday, there are signs history is about to repeat itself. It was during the post-global financial crisis when weak demand boosted inventories and slowed construction, which led to severe undersupply and a dramatic deterioration in affordability.

The association points out that unsold new inventory has reached a 30-year high, especially when it comes to apartments, and developers are delaying or cancelling projects. The BCREA believes house prices could rise 27% by 2032.

“Unsold inventory of new homes is rising to levels not seen since the late 1990s, which, along with crippling taxes, is discouraging future development,” BCREA chief economist Brendon Ogmundson said in a press release.

“This puts B.C. at risk of chronic undersupply when demand inevitably returns and a repeat of the 2010s cycle of accelerating home prices.”

The organization wants action on both the demand and supply sides, including measures to strengthen pre-sales, a reconsideration of foreign buyer participation in new construction and a reduction in development costs.