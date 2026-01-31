BC News
Highway 1 west of Revelstoke reopened after avalanche control work
Highway 1 reopened
Photo: DriveBC
Highway 1 is closed west of Revelstoke Saturday morning.
UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.
The closure of Highway 1 west of Revelstoke was short lived Saturday morning, with the highway reopening after less than an hour of avalanche mitigation work.
The highway is now reopened in both directions.
ORIGINAL: 9:15 a.m.
Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed Saturday morning as crews work to mitigate the avalanche danger in the area.
From 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, the Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge.
The 15.4-kilometre stretch of highway is closed in both directions as crews conduct avalanche control work.
More BC News
Webcam provided by windy.com
RECENT STORIES
- Valentine's wine and dineSponsored Content - 12:01 pm
- White Cane Week returnsKamloops - 12:00 pm
- Financial plan approvedColdstream - 12:00 pm
- Conservatives debate policyCalgary - 11:25 am
- Highway 1 reopenedRevelstoke - 11:10 am
© 2026 Castanet.net