Highway 1 west of Revelstoke closed for avalanche control work

Nicholas Johansen - Jan 31, 2026 / 9:15 am | Story: 597145

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed Saturday morning as crews work to mitigate the avalanche danger in the area.

From 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, the Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge.

The 15.4-kilometre stretch of highway is closed in both directions as crews conduct avalanche control work.

