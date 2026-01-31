BC News
Highway 1 west of Revelstoke closed for avalanche control work
Hwy 1 temporarily closed
Photo: DriveBC
Highway 1 is closed west of Revelstoke Saturday morning.
Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed Saturday morning as crews work to mitigate the avalanche danger in the area.
From 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, the Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge.
The 15.4-kilometre stretch of highway is closed in both directions as crews conduct avalanche control work.
More BC News
Webcam provided by windy.com
RECENT STORIES
- Storm threatens East CoastUnited States - 10:00 am
- Another fire at encampmentPenticton - 9:38 am
- Hwy 1 temporarily closedRevelstoke - 9:15 am
- Bringing buildings to lifeVancouver - 9:15 am
- Cautioned not to visit U.S.Merritt - 9:00 am
© 2026 Castanet.net