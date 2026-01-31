BC News

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke closed for avalanche control work

Photo: DriveBC Highway 1 is closed west of Revelstoke Saturday morning.

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed Saturday morning as crews work to mitigate the avalanche danger in the area.

From 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, the Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge.

The 15.4-kilometre stretch of highway is closed in both directions as crews conduct avalanche control work.