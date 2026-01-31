BC News

Heavy rain in B.C.'s Comox Valley prompts state of emergency, evacuations

Evacuations from heavy rain

Photo: The Canadian Press Traffic is reflected in a rain covered car mirror as cars move through heavy rain in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

A state of emergency on Vancouver Island has residents in the Comox Valley on high alert this morning as heavy rain prompts evacuations.

The Comox Valley Regional District has issued an evacuation order for a campground and 12 properties.

The evacuation order comes after the B.C. River Forecast Centre issued a flood warning for Dove Creek and the Tsolum and Courtenay rivers.

The warning says additional runoff from snowmelt will contribute to flood risks, as temperatures are expected to remain "seasonally warm."

A flood watch was also issued for seven properties in the city of Courtenay, with the regional district advising people to be ready to leave on short notice.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has also activated flood watches for the Englishman River near Parksville and several others near the city of Port Alberni.