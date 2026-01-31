BC News

Flooding closes parks in B.C.'s Comox Valley after heavy rains

Parks closed due to flooding

Photo: The Canadian Press Traffic is reflected in a rain covered car mirror as cars move through heavy rain in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre says it has ended several flood warnings and flood watches on Vancouver Island and elsewhere as rainfall has eased, but flooding in the Comox Valley has prompted the city of Courtenay to close several parks.

The river forecast centre says it has downgraded a flood warning for the Somass River to a high streamflow advisory, while ending warnings and advisories for the Courtenay, Tsolum River, Dove Creek and Englishman rivers.

The centre says warnings and advisories issued for Haida Gwaii and the province's south coast have also ended.

The Comox Valley Regional Emergency Operations Centre says a number of parks and trails in Courtenay are closed today after flooding including Lewis Park, Simms Park Inner Loop, Puntledge Park and McPhee Meadows.

The regional district issued a state of emergency on Friday for Vancouver Island residents in the Comox Valley after heavy rain prompted evacuations for a campground and 12 properties.

The evacuation order comes after the B.C. River Forecast Centre issued a flood warning for Dove Creek and the Tsolum and Courtenay rivers, which have since ended as they've begun receding.

ORIGINAL: 6:45 a.m.

A state of emergency on Vancouver Island has residents in the Comox Valley on high alert this morning as heavy rain prompts evacuations.

The Comox Valley Regional District has issued an evacuation order for a campground and 12 properties.

The evacuation order comes after the B.C. River Forecast Centre issued a flood warning for Dove Creek and the Tsolum and Courtenay rivers.

The warning says additional runoff from snowmelt will contribute to flood risks, as temperatures are expected to remain "seasonally warm."

A flood watch was also issued for seven properties in the city of Courtenay, with the regional district advising people to be ready to leave on short notice.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has also activated flood watches for the Englishman River near Parksville and several others near the city of Port Alberni.