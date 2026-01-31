BC News

Appeals court upholds ban on fish farms in B.C.'s Discovery Islands

Fish farm ban upheld

Photo: . An Atlantic salmon fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward

Canada’s Federal Court of Appeal has upheld Ottawa’s decision to end salmon farming in B.C.’s Discovery Islands.

The Jan. 29 ruling, the latest in nearly five years of litigation, stems from a December 2020 decision by then Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan to phase out open-net pen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands.

Fish farm companies successfully challenged that decision in court. But in 2023, Joyce Murray, who took over as fisheries minister, refused to re-issue 15 aquaculture licences in the islands off Campbell River. The Federal Court upheld that decision in 2024 and again this week by the Court of Appeal.

The decision upholds the fisheries minister’s “precautionary approach” to salmon farms and already appears to be paying off, according to Karen Wristen, executive director of Living Oceans Society, an intervener in the case.

“It means the Fraser River salmon have a chance of rebuilding,” she said.

“They’ve already started to and with those farms closed, we’ve got a fairly clear path for juvenile salmon to get to sea.”

Wristen pointed to a range of research showing wild salmon populations—especially juveniles—are put at risk of exposure to pathogens like tenacibaculosis and piscine orthoreovirus (PRV) when they swim by fish farms.

Fish farm companies and industry groups have disputed much of that research, and point to other studies they say refute the idea that pathogens from farmed Atlantic salmon are having a spillover effect into wild Pacific salmon off B.C.'s coast.

At times, the disagreement has led some scientists to claim industry has manipulated data to downplay risks to wild salmon.

In a previous round of court action, two First Nations and three salmon farm operators—We Wai Kai Nation and Wei Wai Kum First Nation as well as Mowi Canada West Inc., Cermaq Canada Ltd. and Grieg Seafood BC Ltd.—had challenged the minister’s decision in Federal Court.

Together, they argued that the minister had predetermined the outcome of her decision on the Discovery Island fish farms by considering information outside of the official consultation process. That, argued the plaintiffs, deprived them of the opportunity to meet and respond to what might be required of them.

They also submitted that the minister’s decision was unreasonable because it relied on erroneous and unjustified findings.

Mowi, which was the only plaintiff to appeal the case, once again presented the same argument to the appeals court.

Writing for the three-judge panel, Justice Yves de Montigny found a careful reading of the minister’s decision shows she considered the support the two Nations had for the fish farms. Eventually, she placed “greater weight on conservation and concerns raised by many other First Nations.”

“Such an approach was entirely consistent with her statutory mandate,” wrote de Montigny.

Some of the other issues raised before the court were rejected as an attempt to “reweigh the evidence that was before the Minister with the hope that we will come to a different conclusion.”

“In light of the dire consequences that the declining stock of wild salmon in the Pacific could have for the rights of First Nations and, more broadly, for the economy and social fabric of British Columbia, it was understandable for the Minister to have a low level of tolerance for the risks posed by Atlantic salmon farms in the Discovery Islands,” the court concluded.

“Considering the high level of deference that such an assessment warrants, I am satisfied that the Minister’s decision bears all the hallmarks of reasonableness.”

Mowi Canada did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

In separate legal action, last fall a B.C. Supreme Court judge refused to strike several lawsuits seeking damages for Canada's decision to effectively end salmon aquaculture in the Discovery Islands.

It's not clear how or if that court action will be impacted by the latest Court of Appeal ruling.

Outside of the Discovery Islands, the federal government has plans to phase out open-net pen salmon farms in B.C. waters by 2029.

Many of the existing fish farms are set up off the west coast of Vancouver Island in places like Clayoquot Sound.

Wristen said there are signs that the federal government is open to experimental fish farm designs that still leave clear paths for pathogens to flow into wild salmon populations.

In one instance, she described finding a 130-foot-tall mountain of fish feces under an experimental fish farm.

“We haven’t come to any understanding what’s going to be permitted post 2029 when open-net pen farms are banned,” she said. “If this is the solution, we’re in trouble.”