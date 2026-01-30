BC News

Rob Shaw: 'We must do better things with our dollars,' admits B.C. finance minister

BC poised to make big cuts

Photo: Province of BC/Flickr. B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey in the legislature in Victoria. She spoke spoke Thursday at the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, where she admitted the upcoming budget will make her the "least popular person in the province."

The upcoming B.C. budget is going to be so bad, that the finance minister predicts she’ll become the most unpopular person in the province.

That was one of many odd but interesting takeaways from Finance Minister Brenda Bailey’s address to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on Thursday, in which she admitted quite candidly the dire state of the province’s finances, from the skyrocketing debt to the eye-watering deficit.

“I'm going to be the least popular person in the province for a while,” said Bailey. “This is a tough budget. We're in serious times. This is a serious budget, and it's work that we have to do.”

Bailey foreshadowed “a really serious look” at cuts to government spending in her upcoming Feb. 17 fiscal plan. Which stands in direct contrast to the paltry $300 million in efficiencies earmarked for the current year’s $95-billion spending plan.

“It is time to make difficult decisions to secure our future and protect critical services,” said Bailey.

The minister said she’s personally reviewed more than 1,800 recommendations from ministries on areas where she could cut costs.

A particular problem? Health care. Despite it giving off the appearance of being starved for cash, with its many staffing shortages, closures and delays, it already eats up more than 41 per cent of spending.

“Health care is growing at eight per cent year over year, and you’ve seen the GDP predictions,” said Bailey, referencing private sector estimates of maybe 1.4-1.8 per cent economic growth this year.

“How do you square that circle? It’s just, the work here is enormous. We have to do this over a number of years.”

An indefinite timeline was also Bailey’s response to a question by Board of Trade president Bridgitte Anderson on when she is planning to balance the budget. There is no path in the current three-year plan, and neither Bailey nor Premier David Eby have ever committed to one.

“It’s going to take a number of years to do this work,” Bailey said Thursday. “But we’re getting started.”

It’s a pretty slow start, when you consider the Eby administration inherited an almost $6-billion surplus from John Horgan, and in the span of three years turned it into a record $12-billion deficit, as Anderson noted in one of her questions.

“That's a very good summary of why it's so important to bring the deficit down,” replied Bailey. “When you have this level of deficit, it takes away your ability to respond in a crisis. It takes away your ability to be present when you need to be.”

Provincial debt is a problem, too, Bailey admitted to the business crowd of more than 500 people.

Total provincial debt has jumped 75 per cent, to $156.6 billion, in the three years since Eby took over. It’s up 144 per cent if you measure back to when New Democrats took office in 2017. By 2028 it will have tripled under the NDP.

“Another thing I try to frame up for people is when we look at the level of interest that we're carrying in the province right now, it's the fourth largest ministry,” said Bailey, referencing $5.2 billion in annual interest payments.

“We cannot allow that to continue,” said Bailey. “We cannot. We can do better things with our dollars. We must do better things with our dollars. And it's my job in this government to make sure that we do.”

But that’s a tough sell when Bailey’s own budgets are the ones stacking on the debt, with $52 billion more projected to be added by 2027-28, bringing the interest costs to $7.4 billion annually.

“We are looking everywhere to find efficiencies so that we can reinvest money into the services and economic growth that people need, and so that we can bring our deficit down and manage our debt,” said Bailey.

That includes re-examining the capital plan (which is used to build hospitals, schools, roads and bridges) as well as the public sector (which has grown more than 55 per cent since the NDP took power), added the minister.

Yet, New Democrats have already shown they don’t quite have the stomach for the kind of massive spending cuts that would be required to dig out of the red. For example, a recent six month review of health authorities only yielded $60 million in efficiencies—the equivalent to 13 hours of spending in the health-care system.

Financial experts presenting to the Union of BC Municipalities in September said it’s unlikely the province can cut itself out of deficit, and a path to balance now looks to be at least five years.

Bailey is a former tech CEO and private businessperson, whose background should put her at home in a business crowd like one at GVBOT. She acknowledged the importance of economic growth.

“One cannot distribute wealth if there isn't any wealth,” she said. “And I remind my colleagues of that quite regularly.”

Still, it’s pretty clear next month’s budget is going to be a bloodbath.

“There are also some challenges within this budget, so it's a mixed bag for sure,” said Bailey.

“And I suppose my take is, if everyone in the province is mad at me, I've probably got it about right, because that’s sort of what I expect.”

Rob Shaw has spent more than 18 years covering B.C. politics, now reporting for CHEK News and writing for BIV. He is the co-author of the national bestselling book A Matter of Confidence, host of the weekly podcast Political Capital, and a regular guest on CBC Radio.

