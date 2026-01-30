BC News

Former MP Findlay joins B.C. Conservative race amid donation row

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne D. Findlay rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Former federal MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay has joined the race to lead the Conservative Party of B.C., immediately joining the fray over who is conservative enough for the job.

Findlay, who is married to Conservative MLA Brent Chapman, says in a statement she is running because she doesn't want former B.C. Liberals to take over the party, saying they are pursuing a "hidden liberal agenda" and are "no different than" the NDP.

The launch of Findlay's campaign on Thursday comes after she shared a social media post faulting leadership rival Caroline Elliott for donating to BC United, formerly known as the B.C. Liberals.

But records from Elections BC show that both Findlay and a third leadership candidate, Yuri Fulmer, who wrote the original post, also repeatedly donated to the former B.C. Liberals.

Elliott says on social media she will "be constructive and work respectfully" with her fellow leadership contestants instead of getting personal.

Findlay, whose campaign promises she will keep the party "truly conservative," is the eighth candidate to join the race to replace former Conservative leader John Rustad, who resigned last month.