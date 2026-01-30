BC News

B.C.-based Pattison says Virginia warehouse sale to ICE won't proceed

Photo: The Canadian Press People protest outside the Hanover County Administration building where the board of supervisors are to hold a public meeting about the sale of a warehouse which the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says is intended to become a holding facility for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Hanover County, VA. on Wednesday Jan. 28, 2026 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Geraldine Malone

Vancouver-based Jim Pattison Developments says it will not be selling a Virginia warehouse property to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which had said it wanted the site as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing facility.

A one-line statement posted online by the firm owned by British Columbia billionaire Jimmy Pattison comes after the pending sale was subject to intense criticism amid an immigration crackdown in the United States.

The company had said this week that it was not aware of the final owner or their intended use of the site when it accepted a purchase offer from a U.S. federal contractor.

The board of supervisors in Hanover County, Va., where the property is located, received a letter from Homeland Security last week saying the department intended to use the 43.5-acre site as a "holding and processing" facility.

Board Chair Sean Davis told residents on Wednesday that the board opposed the sale.

Jim Pattison Developments had said in its previous statement that the sale remained subject to approvals and closing conditions and it intended on "complying with all applicable laws."