Punk and politics harmonize in BC rocker doc

Photo: Clayton Keithley Photo. Joe Keithley, still performing with D.O.A. bandmates when not attending City of Burnaby council meetings, also operates his own record company: Sudden Death Records.

The tale of one of Canada’s most legendary musician-activists will reach its cinematic apex in Gibsons this weekend.

Joe Keithley — who in his charismatic stage identity of “Joey Shithead” became the founding lead guitarist and vocalist of the hardcore punk band D.O.A. in 1978 — might seem to casual listeners a character incompatible with the minutiae of municipal politics.

But as shown in a documentary due to be screened this Saturday at the Heritage Playhouse, a hunger for social justice has moved Keithley since his teen years, agitating against the proliferation of nuclear weapons while enrolled at North Burnaby Secondary School.

The film Something Better Change was released a year ago, chronicling Keithley’s campaign for re-election to municipal council in his Burnaby hometown.

First elected in 2018 on the heels of two unsuccessful bids for a seat in the BC Legislature, Keithley has served Burnaby continually since then — and plans to run for a third term this fall.

The Gibsons screening, which Keithley himself will attend, is the last public appearance of the film on a big screen before its distribution through online streaming platforms. (It premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival in New York and has been on the festival circuit since then.)

“In terms of my career, I’d say it’s kind of half and half — activism and music,” said Keithley in an interview with Coast Reporter. “Activism through D.O.A. is how I started, and I’ve played probably 300 benefit shows for good and just causes throughout my career.”

Through its lyrics and more than 20 album releases, the band tackled issues like the perils of globalization — while expressing strong advocacy for the environment. The Prisoner (from the group’s debut album in 1980) highlighted freedom of speech. World War 3 (released in 1982) channelled fears of global annihilation into a powerful anti-war message. In 2016, Keithley updated his 1980s-vintage protest song F***ed Up Ronnie by putting the current American president in his crosshairs, inciting listeners to anti-authoritarian action.

But when he started knocking on doors to enlist political support, Keithley’s neighbours were surprised.

“They were like, ‘Hey, where’s your guitar, man? Where’s your mohawk?’ Keithley recollected. “And I would go, ‘I didn’t bring either of those, but I brought along some good ideas I’d like to talk to you about. Recognition of my music really helped me get elected because people realized that I have been an activist and done good work for years. And they were like: this guy’s actually serious about this.”

His policy work for the City of Burnaby and on Metro Vancouver committees is now focused on what he calls the region’s number one issue: affordable housing. Such incremental change is still part of his vision for sweeping societal transformation.

“Forty years ago, D.O.A. set out to fight against greed, racism, sexism, and warmongers,” Keithley reflected. “Now, 48 years later, the band is still going, and we’re still playing against greed, sexism, racism, and warmongers. So those kinds of issues haven’t changed. I thought they’d get better by now, but in some cases they’ve kind of gotten worse.”

The documentary was the brainchild of Maryland-based director Scott Crawford, who previously released a feature film exploring the rise of the American rock music magazine Creem. As a 12-year-old, Crawford first saw Keithley onstage at a Washington, D.C. club performance in 1984.

“They just commanded the stage,” Crawford said. “They were confident. They stood out at that point in D.C., which was pretty rough at the time, with a lot of Nazi skinheads just looking for a fight. And these guys [D.O.A.] stood up and addressed it and they talked about politics in a way that they felt they really backed up what they were saying.”

In 2018, Crawford pitched his idea to Keithley: a film that would chronicle his epic career (he was inducted to the Canadian Independent Music Hall of Fame two decades ago) while showcasing his passion for politics. Music industry luminaries like Jello Biafra, Duff McKagan, and Ian MacKaye contribute their testimonials. Meanwhile, “we shot the whole thing by documenting Joe’s election campaign in real time, win or lose,” said Crawford. “Because I did not want it to be a specifically punk rock film. I wanted it to explore a little bit of his platform and the things he fought for.”

Keithley published his autobiography in 2004, just four years before the Vancouver Sun named him one of B.C.’s most influential citizens.

“I went to Simon Fraser University here in Burnaby,” said Keithley, “and I thought I was going to be a civil rights lawyer. About six months later I was in the band, so I never became a lawyer. And all my lawyer friends said: Joe, you made the right choice. I’m still trying to hopefully encourage activists and inspire them through what I’ve been doing and continue doing.”

Something Better Change plays at the Heritage Playhouse on Saturday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online via heritageplayhouse.com/event/joe-keithley/.