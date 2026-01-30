BC News

B.C. First Nation sues to reclaim lands 'alienated' by Indian Agent and family

Photo: B.C. government. Kingcome Inlet is fed by glaciers high in the Coast Mountain range.

A First Nation on B.C.’s central coast has filed a lawsuit looking to recover lands it claims were “alienated” more than a century ago by an Indian Agent and his extended family.

Filed in a B.C. Supreme Court Jan. 26, the suit from the Dzawada’enuxw First Nation targets about five square kilometres of land at the head of the Kingcome Inlet, as well as an estuary and lower portions of the glacier-fed river valley.

The lands—which lie on the mainland opposite northern Vancouver Island—are currently owned in fee simple by the forestry company Interfor, the Nature Trust of B.C., and the province of British Columbia. The case also names the Government of Canada.

Lawyers for the nation declined to speak on the record, and it's not clear if anyone lives on the lands there.

The office of B.C.'s Attorney General had not responded by the time of publication.

​A spokesperson for Interfor said in an email the company has “longstanding and ongoing discussions” with the Dzawada’enuxw, and that it is not engaged in any active forestry operations on its fee-simple parcels in the valley.

The properties identified in the lawsuit belonging to the Nature Trust of B.C. are held in trust, and under provincial and federal law, the group is “legally required to conserve them in perpetuity,” a spokesperson said.

About 484 hectares of the lands held by the Nature Trust are part of a conservation area for migratory birds, five species of Pacific salmon, eulachon, and other wildlife like grizzly bears. They lie about 500 metres away from Dzawada’enuxw's Ukwanalis Village.

In an email, the Nature Trust said it will “continue to engage” with the First Nation to find ways to work together and protect the lands in question.

“NTBC supports reconciliation and will respect the decisions of the courts,” wrote the group using its acronym.

Lawsuit uses Cowichan decision to advance novel argument

The lawsuit uses a novel argument, leaning on a landmark 2025 decision that ruled in favour of the Cowichan Nation in its claim over historic village sites and fishing rights in Richmond, B.C. It includes several hundred acres of land around each of the Dzawada’enuxw’s village sites allegedly taken from them under colonial policy.

Court documents trace a history going back to 1876, when B.C. was moving to allot reserves across the province. In 1879, Indian Reserve Commissioner Gilbert Malcolm Sproat was said to have carved out a Dzawada’enuxw reserve that included nearly all of the Kingcome river mouth, including the alienated lands.

At the time, the lands were home to Indigenous houses, buildings and other structures. They were also used to cultivate food and as Dzawada’enuxw burial grounds, the suit says.

But when the area was surveyed in the summer of 1887, the reserve handed to the Dzawada’enuxw was much smaller and excluded the claimed alienated lands, the lawsuit alleges.

Indian Agent used position to benefit himself and extended family, claims nation

Before the land was granted to settlers, the suit claims Indian Agent R.H. Pidcock had recommended that settlers seek to purchase land in the Kingcome Valley. That included buyer Ernest A. Halliday, whose brother William acted as Indian Agent for the region between 1906 and 1932.

In that role, William Halliday is alleged to have witnessed a series of Land Act declarations—where colonial administrators are said to have taken Dzawada’enuxw’s lands and disposed them to settlers.

In an apparent conflict of interest, both brothers are alleged to have benefited from the development of forestry in the Kingcome Valley. At the same time, the suit claims they corresponded with the province to advocate for further settlement of the area.

By 1914, the Crown’s failure to protect their lands led to the destruction and desecration of an ancient Dzawada’enuxw burial site, the nation alleges.

For more than a century, the Dzawada’enuxw say they have protested to the Crown over the alienation of their lands—including their access to burial grounds, and lands used for cultivation and to harvest timber.

The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the roughly five square kilometres or lands be deemed “Indian Settlement Lands.” Should the novel argument prove successful, it would not guarantee the Dzawada’enuxw fee-simple title over the land.

It would, however, put them in a better position to later claim it as Aboriginal title land.

None of the claims have been tested in court.