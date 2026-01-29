BC News

BC Parks increases camping fees, adds surcharge for non-B.C. residents

Photo: Colin Dacre Ellison Provincial Park is one of 59 B.C. parks seeing a camping fee increase in 2026.

BC Parks is raising camping fees for the first time in more than a decade and introducing a new surcharge for visitors from outside the province.

Beginning May 15, non-B.C. residents will pay an additional $20 flat rate for frontcountry camping, backcountry trips, cabin rentals and mooring buoys. About 15 per cent of BC Parks visitors come from outside the province.

Camping fees will increase at 59 high-demand frontcountry parks and four popular backcountry parks. Fees remain unchanged at 388 other parks.

Parks deemed "high-use" in the B.C. Southern Interior that are getting prices increases include Bear Creek, EC Manning, Ellison, Fintry, Kekuli Bay, Mabel Lake, Okanagan Lake, Wells Gray and more. A full list is here.

B.C. residents will see average increases of 40 cents per night during shoulder season and $13.29 per night during summer. The average nightly rate will be $30.81 in shoulder season and $42.91 in summer.

While fees previously topped out at $35 per night, they will now peak at $51.

The province says visitation has grown 30 per cent over the past six years to more than 27 million visits annually. The 59 frontcountry parks seeing fee increases have experienced a 40 per cent jump in visitors over the past decade.

"Parks and trails are vital public assets that support community health, well-being, and local economies across British Columbia," said Louise Pedersen, with the Outdoor Recreation Council of B.C.

"As use continues to grow, targeted reinvestment in the parks system helps ensure these benefits remain available to British Columbians, while supporting the infrastructure and stewardship needed to care for these places responsibly."

Camping reservations are now available three months ahead of arrival dates.