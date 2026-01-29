BC News

B.C. mining racking up wins as new mines, expansions move ahead

B.C. mining is booming

Photo: Threshold Studios. Premier David Eby told the AME Roundup conference this week that mining and exploration is generating billions for B.C.

Unlike B.C.’s other foundational resource industry—forestry—mining and mineral exploration had a banner year in 2025.

The new Blackwater gold mine poured first gold at the beginning of 2025, spending on mineral exploration hit a new high, several mine development or expansion projects received permits, and Vancouver was chosen as the headquarters for the new post-merge Anglo Teck entity.

There are 24 mining projects in various stages of development in B.C., Mining Association of BC (MABC) president Michael Goehring said at the Natural Resources Forum in Prince George this week.

"All are considered to be in advanced development stages," he said.

This includes 16 critical mineral, five precious metal, and three steelmaking coal projects. Fifteen are new mine projects, six are mine restarts, two are mine extensions and one is a major expansion.

"Through the construction and development of these 24 projects, you're looking at an investment of just hitting $39 billion," Goehring said.

At a Roundup keynote address, Premier David Eby said mining in B.C. currently supports 40,000 jobs.

"We are adding thousands of people to that, and expect to grow that number quite significantly,” he said. “Mining production value in the province is forecasted about $16.4 billion as a result of that incredible exploration work that you are all doing.”

At the Association for Mineral Exploration’s Roundup conference earlier in January, Gordon Clarke, director of the B.C. Mineral Development Office, highlighted 32 exploration projects underway in B.C.

Exploration spending was $751 million in 2025, up from $552 million in 2024.

According to the AME, the bulk of that spending was not from prospecting, but rather major mining companies looking to improve resources for mine extensions and expansions.

Spending on "grassroots and early-stage" exploration was actually down in 2025 compared to 2024, the AME noted.

Roundup began on an auspicious note, with gold prices hitting a record US$5,000 per ounce on opening day, Jan. 26.

Copper and silver prices are also at record highs. The one B.C. mining commodity that is down in price is metallurgical coal.

The decision by Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) and Anglo American (LSE:AAL.L) to headquarter the new company—Anglo Teck—in Vancouver is a vote of confidence in B.C. as a major mining jurisdiction, Eby said.

"Having Anglo Teck in the province isn't just about the head office jobs, which are important,” he said. “But it's also about being geographically located close to a major opportunity that is a province we are trying to develop.”

Teck owns the Highland Valley copper mine, a lead-zinc smelter in Trail, B.C., and 50 per cent of the Galore Creek development project.

Tom McCulley, chief technical officer for Anglo American, said the company plans to spend $300 million in exploration and technology in Canada over the next five years, and has plans for a major expansion to Highland Valley Copper.

That expansion will generate 2,900 construction jobs, Eby said, and 1,500 ongoing once the expansion is completed in 2028.

In December, less than a year after pouring first gold at the new Blackwater mine, Artemis Gold (TSX-V:ARTG) announced a $1.44-billion second-phase expansion.

That expansion would bring production to 500,000 to 525,000 ounces of gold for the first 10 years, making it one of the top three gold producers in Canada.

Other notable projects to receive regulatory approval recently include:



A mine life extension for the Centerra Gold (TSX:CG, NYSE:CGAU) Mount Milligan copper mine.



Joint approval by the B.C. government and Tahltan First Nation for the Skeena Resources (TSX,NYSE: SKE) Eskay Creek gold-silver mine restart.



The Eskay Creek restart approval was through a new Section 7 agreement under the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (DRIPA).

A $3-billion block cave mine project for the Red Chris mine is also expected to be approved through a Section 7 agreement.

Red Chris started as an open-pit copper-gold mine. Newmont Corp. (NYSE:NEM) is planning to extend the mine life now by going underground, using block cave mining.

Newmont managing director David Thornton told BIV that the company hopes to make a final investment decision on the project in the second half of this year.