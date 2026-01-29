BC News

Prince George RCMP looking for witnesses to dangerous driving incident

Five flee from police

Photo: RCMP Prince George RCMP are looking for witnesses to a black Volkswagen Taos with Alberta plates that was driving dangerously north of the city Monday afternoon.

Prince George RCMP are looking for witnesses to a black Volkswagen Taos with Alberta plates that was driving dangerously north of the city Monday afternoon.

Police are particularly interested in any video of the car.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said on Jan. 28 at 1:30 p.m., police received a report of a Volkswagen driving dangerously southbound on Highway 97 near Bear Lake.

Soon afterwards, BC Highway Patrol spotted a dark Volkswagen SUV and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it drove away at high speed.

Police did not pursue the speeding Volkswagen and instead used the police radio to alert other officers.

Multiple attempts were made to stop the vehicle, including a spike belt that deflated two tires, but the vehicle continued driving until about 3 p.m. when it reached Nielson Road.

“When the vehicle stopped, five occupants ran away, with two of them allegedly breaking into a home while a resident was inside,” said McLaughlin. “Police quickly arrested all five suspects, and all five are being held in custody. Now we need more witnesses and dash camera video for the next phase of the investigation.”

Both the vehicle and the Alberta licence plates were reported stolen. BC Highway Patrol is investigating offences including dangerous driving, impaired driving (drugs), possession of stolen property, break and enter to a residence, breach of probation and release orders, and others.

The suspects include a 27-year-old Fort St. John man, a 35-year-old Dawson Creek man, a 30-year-old Dawson Creek woman, and a 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old man of no fixed address.

One suspect received medical treatment for minor injuries related to an arrest with a police dog, but no other injuries were reported.

“This investigation involves serious allegations that presented a high risk to public safety,” said McLaughlin. “We’re hoping the public will help us out with more witnesses and video.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George RCMP at 250-649-4004 and quote file (3100) 2026-83.