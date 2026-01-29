Metro Vancouver News
Vancouver Police arrest man who allegedly threatened staff with a needle
Vancouver Police have arrested a man who allegedly brandished a hypodermic needle at staff inside a dollar store Wednesday.
Police responded near Granville and West Pender streets around 2 p.m. for a report that a suspected shoplifter had pulled a needle on staff after they confronted him and asked him to leave the store.
The suspect also allegedly pushed a worker.
Officers arrested the suspect on scene and took him to jail.
Emaan Mirhashemi, 31, has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
