BC News

Sister of missing Forest Grove woman encouraging communities to shine purple lights a year after disappearance

Still missing one year later

Photo: RCMP Jennifer Provencal

The sister of a woman who disappeared from a small community near 100 Mile House nearly a year ago is encouraging people to raise awareness for violence against women by shining purple lights.

Forest Grove resident Jennifer Provencal was reported missing in April 2025, months after she was last seen by her husband on Feb. 5.

The North District Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation in September last year, saying Provencal’s disappearance may be the result of foul play.

In a news release from her sister, Johanne Provencal said she’s been connecting with businesses in the 100 Mile House region to make purple lightbulbs available to community members to “shine a purple light to continue to bring awareness to Jennifer’s suspicious disappearance.”

She’s now trying to get other communities involved by encouraging people to shine purples lights on Sunday, Feb. 1 at their homes, businesses and workplaces, share photos of the lights on social media and visit an online website dedicated to her sister to learn more about her disappearance.

“Each light turned purple on February 1st will be a beacon for truth and awareness about violence against women,” Johanne Provencal said in the release.

“I want people to remember Jennifer and to keep asking what happened to her. We shine these lights not just for my sister, but for all women who disappear without answers.”

The release states purple was Provencal’s favourite colour and is widely recognized as a symbol used internationally to raise awareness of violence against women and girls.

According to the Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability, a woman or girl was violently killed in Canada approximately every two days between 2018 and 2022.

“Women in rural communities, Indigenous women, and women facing social or economic vulnerability are disproportionately affected,” the release states.

“Everyone can do something to take action. By shining a purple light, people in communities across Canada can help ensure that these women are not forgotten.”

Provencal is described as a white woman standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.