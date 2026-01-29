BC News

VicPD officer won’t face charges in 2021 fatal shooting

Photo: TIMES COLONIST Douglas Street between Tolmie Avenue and Finlayson Street was closed after a man was fatally shot by Victoria police on Sept. 12, 2021.

A Victoria police officer who fatally shot a man who had stolen a bottle of whiskey from a liquor store and was holding a knife will not face criminal charges in the 2021 death.

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced Wednesday it would not approve charges against the officer involved in the shooting, which occurred near Mayfair Shopping Centre in September 2021, because of the lack of a substantial likelihood of conviction.

The chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., the province’s police watchdog, had recommended charges against the officer, saying in a 2023 report he found reasonable grounds to believe the officer may have committed an offence in relation to the use of a firearm.

The IIO forwarded a report to the prosecution service in November 2023.

The prosecution service said Crown counsel considered charges of manslaughter, murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and careless use of a firearm against the VicPD officer, an experienced member of the Emergency Response Team who has not been identified.

However, it said the evidence supported the officer’s belief that the man posed an imminent threat to civilians, which provides two viable defences for the officer: justified use of force and defence of others.

When the officer fired the gun, the area was not fully secured, putting civilians at imminent risk of grievous bodily harm or death if the man entered nearby businesses or areas, the prosecution service said.

Police responded to calls shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2021, about a man in a mental-health crisis who had opened a bottle of whiskey in a liquor store and started drinking.

When approached by staff, the man threatened to stab himself with a five-inch ceramic knife he held to his neck. He apologized as he left the store with the bottle, according to an account of the incident provided by the prosecution service.

After leaving the liquor store, a gas station employee approached the man, who said: “Don’t come to me. I will kill you with the knife … I’m sorry, brother, you are a good man. I’m sorry I threatened you with this knife.”

When Saanich and Victoria police officers arrived, they tried to contain the man for about an hour near the then-closed Islands Savings Credit Union at Tolmie Avenue and Douglas Street, next to Mayfair Shopping Centre.

Police stood on the street while the man stayed in front of the credit union facing Douglas Street. An officer acting as a negotiator tried to talk to the man, who kept pacing back and forth, saying he wanted to die that day.

One officer reported hearing the man screaming: “Kill me, kill me. Nobody can help me. Today’s the day.”

A trained crisis negotiator who arrived about 20 minutes after the first officers described the man as “distraught and erratic,” calming down for periods before suddenly screaming and putting the knife to his throat again.

A senior officer at the scene instructed other officers to follow a sequence of engagement, which begins with verbal commands and moves to less-lethal options before deadly force is deployed.

Two officers fired beanbag shotguns at the man, who ran into a nearby breezeway, then hid in bushes after being hit in the torso.

The senior officer told other officers the goal was to persuade the man to surrender, but that he was not allowed to leave the bushes.

While in the bushes, the man repeatedly told police he would kill himself with the knife or that he would advance on police and force them to shoot him.

When the man stepped out of the bushes holding the knife, the officer shot him once in the stomach. Officers did not warn him that he should not leave the bushes.

The man died at the scene due to damage to a major vein from the bullet. He has not been publicly identified.

The prosecution service determined the officer believed the man posed an imminent threat to civilians because he refused to drop the knife, and because verbal commands and beanbag rounds had failed to get the man to surrender. In addition, his unpredictable movements meant he could quickly move into areas that were not fully secured.

The area was challenging to secure because there were many open businesses and people nearby, as well as two doors to Mayfair Shopping Centre, the prosecution service said.

The service noted the officer did not warn the man that he would be shot if he came out of the bushes with the knife, which an expert in police use of force and police tactics told the IIO the officer should have done, unless there was no time or it was already clear the man was a threat to the public.

“The evidence shows the [officer] had time to give a warning but did not. However, the evidence also establishes that the [officer] reasonably believed the [man] did not intend to surrender and intended to make the police shoot him,” the prosecution service said.

The officer gave a voluntary statement to the IIO, in which he said the man posed a risk of grievous bodily harm to police.

The evidence did not support this claim, the prosecution service found. At the time of the shooting, officers were about 12 metres from the man, most were protected behind a police vehicle, and they had other force options available to them, it said.

VicPD Chief Fiona Wilson called the shooting “a tragic and profoundly difficult incident.”

“Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life. These incidents have a lasting impact on everyone involved, including the officers who respond with the intention of preserving life and protecting the public,” she said in a statement.

Angela Van Eerd, president of the Victoria City Police Union, criticized the length of time it took the prosecution service to reach its decision, saying extended delays can leave officers in a “prolonged state of uncertainty, placing considerable strain on their mental health, professional standing, and personal lives.”

“Timely and transparent decision-making is therefore not only essential to procedural fairness, but also to supporting member well-being and maintaining operational readiness.”

While the IIO forwarded its report for consideration of charges in November 2023, the prosecution service said it received additional material between February and August 2025 after further investigation.