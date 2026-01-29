BC News

How the K-shaped economy is splitting B.C. retail

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. The K-shaped economy affects retailers by pressing businesses to offer cheaper products to appeal to budget shoppers or heightening quality to entice wealthy customers, according to David Gray, a retail instructor at Capilano University’s School of Business.

Headline numbers indicate Canada has a relatively good economy.

Gross domestic product growth rose 2.6 year-over-year in the third quarter of 2025 and consumer spending is steady, according to Statistics Canada data.

Look under the surface, however, evidence shows wealthier consumers are driving spending, while most other Canadians find their paycheques do not stretch as far.

This phenomenon has spawned a new buzz phrase: the K-shaped economy.

The term comes from the shape of trend lines, in which an arm on a graph sloping upwards represents groups or sectors that are performing well, and a downward-sloping arm represents those falling behind.

This matters because it shapes consumer spending patterns and business’ operational decisions on what products to sell and how to price them.

It also impacts people.

Consumer bankruptcies and proposals in B.C. rose 8.1 per cent year-over-year to 1,299 in November, according to Statistics Canada.

Its data showed 5.6 per cent of Canadians have two jobs, near the pre-pandemic record 5.8 per cent.

Food banks say they are seeing visitors in record numbers.

Businesses that succeed now often cater to wealthier individuals or are those aiming to provide the best value for money, according to Bruce Winder Retail president Bruce Winder.

Those offering mid-priced products often struggle, he said.

Income gap is widening in B.C.

Statistics Canada data show the highest paid 20 per cent of Canadians are getting higher-than-average pay bumps.

Its data show 5.9 per cent compensation growth for the wealthiest 20 per cent of Canadians in 2024 compared with 2023. The least wealthy 20 per cent of Canadians, in contrast, saw only 3.6 per cent income growth in 2024, compared with 2023.

BIV crunched the numbers for the 10 highest-paid executives at B.C. publicly traded companies and found that those individuals earned an average $13.6 million in 2024, up more than 11 per cent from the 10 highest-paid B.C. executives making an average $12.2 million in 2023.

The average B.C. worker, in contrast, made $66,194.44 in 2024, up 4.9 per cent from one year earlier, according to Statistics Canada.

Those B.C. executives therefore made almost 2,054 times more than the average worker.

Assuming an eight-hour workday, and 260 paid days per year, the executive would have made as much as the average worker a little more than one hour into the first workday of the year.

Wealth generated from investments often exceeds employment compensation for wealthy people because they have large net worths that include investment capital.

Someone who invested $50 million in a Toronto Stock Exchange Composite Index fund last year, for example, generated a 28.24 per cent return on that capital, or more than $14.1 million.

Some middle-class individuals may aim to buy a home before investing capital in stock markets, and Vancouver real estate has not been a strong investment in recent years.

Homeowners in Vancouver last year saw the average single-family home’s assessed value drop five per cent to $2.092 million year-over-year, down from $2.205 in 2024, according to BC Assessment.

About half of Vancouver homeowners have mortgages, according to Statistics Canada. That means that those individuals not only saw their largest asset’s value fall, but they were also borrowing money to invest in that depreciating asset.

This helps create a mentality for those people to be more frugal, said David Gray, a retail advisor and an instructor at the Capilano University School of Business.

Things are not much better for those who rent.

Indish Foods Inc. owner Tushar Shroff said he finds it challenging to recruit employees for his food truck and catering operation due to the high cost of living in Vancouver.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. listed the average Vancouver rent as $1,950 per month in October, up two per cent from one year earlier.

Shroff said he needs to pay minimum wage to keep costs low and has between one and three employees who mostly work part time.

“Everybody is in a pinch, and that includes the business,” he said. “This has been more so in the past couple years.”

K-shaped economy shapes retail spending, offerings

Both Winder and Gray said the K-shaped economy affects retailers by pressing businesses to offer cheaper products to appeal to budget shoppers or heightening quality to entice wealthy customers.

McDonald’s Canada on Jan. 13 announced it would keep its value meal priced at $5 plus tax for the next year, in what the company said was the first time in more than a decade that it has committed to such a price lock.

“They know that not everyone can pay 15 bucks for a burger, fries and a drink,” Winder said.

“When times are good, companies hide their value meals,” Winder said. “They want people to go up to full-priced meals. But when times are tough, they start to see their core business slow, and they have to introduce these value meals or they lose that customer altogether.”

Winder pointed to Canadian dollar-store chain Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL) as another company targeting budget-conscious shoppers.

Its sales increased 22.2 per cent to $1.9 billion in the quarter ended Nov. 2. Its quarterly profit increased 16.6 per cent, to $321.7 million, prompting the company to raise its fiscal-year forecast.

Grocer No Frills is known for being the most budget-friendly among Loblaw Cos. Ltd.’s (TSX:L) banners, and the company is rapidly expanding that business.

Loblaw last year said it aimed to open 50 new discount grocery stores branded either No Frills across the country or else Maxi, mostly in Quebec.

This is part of what the company said was a $10-billion, five-year investment plan.

‘They’re trading down’

BIV spoke with Vancouver shoppers outside No Frills on West Broadway near Alberta Street, and many said they shopped at the store because it had better prices, particularly in the inner aisles.

Outside a nearby premium-priced Whole Foods Market Inc. store on Cambie Street and West Eighth Avenue, one woman said she browsed in the store but walked out without buying anything because of its high prices.

“The grocery business in Canada is basically flat,” said Pattison Food Group president Jamie Nelson.

“Consumers are not buying as much. In a lot of cases, they're trading down, meaning they're going from national brands down to private label brands and generic brands. We support food banks across Western Canada and we know that it is tough for a lot of people out there.”

Indeed, the Food Banks BC Hunger Report 2025 cited record numbers of people visiting food banks, including what it said were 113,606 people in March.

Some companies selling mid-range priced items may be being caught in the middle.

Mid-priced shoe-seller Ecco, for example, is reducing its Vancouver presence.

Ecco recently closed its Robson Street store and is set to close stores in CF Pacific Centre and in South Granville.

The company’s director of marketing for the Americas, Lisa Zahn, said in an email that the move is part of a “strategic realignment” that includes closing stores across the country.

“This decision enables us to concentrate our focus and investments on stores that best represent our brand and consistently deliver strong performance,” she said.

Ecco plans to keep its Park Royal and MacArthurGlen Outlet mall locations open, she added.

Higher-end Vancouver companies can benefit from the K-shaped economy.

Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) does not break out sales for its Vancouver-based brand Arc’Teryx, which sells items such as $1,100 winter jackets, but CFO Andrew Page in November hailed the brand for its “exceptional trajectory.”