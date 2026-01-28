No developments on pipeline after premiers of Alberta and B.C. meet with Carney
No movement on pipeline
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and B.C. Premier David Eby had no developments to share on a potential West Coast pipeline after meeting with the prime minister in Ottawa today.
The proposed pipeline has drawn the ire of Eby, who has criticized the project and Smith's urgency for it as being premature given that no private company has stepped up to finance it.
Smith says there's a lot of work still to be done before her government submits the proposal to the federal major projects office.
But she says she's committed to providing updates to Eby as it progresses.
Eby says he still has concerns about the pipeline but, in the meantime, he believes the two provinces can work together on other projects, such as electrical interties.
The pipeline is a key part of a memorandum of understanding that Prime Minister Mark Carney signed with Smith late last year.
