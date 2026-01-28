Rob Shaw: Peter Milobar pitches experience and discipline in BC Conservative leadership bid

BC News

Photo: Submitted. BC Conservative leadership Peter Milobar hopeful says economy, health care and affordability must come first.

Peter Milobar is going into the race for BC Conservative leader with the confidence that comes from 24 years in politics, and a belief that the party’s future depends on looking less like an online movement and more like a government-in-waiting.

“I don’t do things to lose,” he said in a recent interview.

“I don’t expect an iron-clad guarantee to win, but I also make sure I have the right components in place, that I have a serious team behind me, that I have the fundraising capabilities, to be a legitimate and serious contender in the race.”

The Kamloops Centre MLA is the most experienced name in the Conservative leadership race so far, with two terms on Kamloops council, three terms as mayor and three tours of duty at the provincial legislature.

Along the way, the 55-year-old has learned a thing or two about navigating contentious issues while maintaining public confidence. It’s a balancing act he’s now deploying in full force as he carves out a centrist lane focused on bread-and-butter issues like the economy, while deliberately sidestepping the cultural landmines of gender rights and sexual orientation that have consumed some parts of the conservative movement.

“I have a demonstrated skill set to deal with diverse views around a large board of elected officials,” he said. “And then I know how to interstitch all of that with a government bureaucracy.

“So I think that that very much sets me up well for the challenges facing British Columbia.”

Milobar was first elected MLA in 2017 as a BC Liberal. It’s a fact still held against him by some diehard Conservatives who think he’s secretly trying to take over the party, despite Milobar being re-elected under the BC Conservative banner in 2024 and helping deliver the party’s breakthrough result.

For his part, Milobar sees his history as part of his uniquely broad appeal.

“When I've been talking with people, be it a federal Liberal or be it a federal Conservative, the number one thing they're saying to me is that … if I'm in the race, they feel like they have a political home and they'll buy a membership,” he said.

“And that's been very heartening to hear.”

His proposition to party members is for “a level of seriousness and focus to the bigger picture” that includes health care, affordability, crime, property rights and education, while “not getting caught in the weeds of turning everything into the biggest event of the day based on a various tweet or meme.”

On social issues, Milobar has positioned himself as a moderate in a party still wrestling with its loudest activists. He has not railed against the issues of “cultural conservatives,” as they’ve come to be called, which include gender-neutral washrooms, trans athletes competing in sports and sex education in classrooms.

He said he’s fine with MLAs on his team debating those topics within a big tent party. As long as it’s not wasting time.

“I don't begrudge them from doing that, and worry that they're doing that, but as a government, as a premier, you need to be focusing your time and your cabinet’s time on the stuff that's actually happening in British Columbia in real time,” he said.

“Not news stories from around the world, or the country or the United States.”

On Indigenous reconciliation, Milobar (whose wife and three grown children are Indigenous) has rejected the residential school denialism espoused by former Conservative colleagues Dallas Brodie and Tara Armstrong. He’s sought to draw a clear line between acknowledging past years, and rejecting what he sees as government’s modern reconciliation policy overreach.

Milobar supports scrapping the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (DRIPA) Act, saying it has brought about uncertainty on the land base and private property rights.

In its place, Milobar proposes what he calls a "Reconciliation Transparency Act,” which he said would be crafted based upon the judgements of previous Supreme Court of Canada rulings on timelines and frameworks for Indigenous consultation on major projects.

“It provides certainty,” he said.

Milobar is one of only two sitting MLAs in the race, which he said is another advantage because it would let him hit the ground running in the legislature if Premier David Eby runs the clock out on his one-seat majority government.

In contrast to candidates who want to narrow the party’s appeal to pure conservatives, Milobar said he wants to broaden it to a wider voter base.

“The BC Conservative party garnered a huge percentage of the vote last election,” he said.

“You only get there by having a broad group of people willing to vote for us. They were willing to give us a chance, because they parked their vote waiting to see how we would develop as a party.

“They’re now all saying the same thing: we need to take that next step … to be seen as that serious right-of-centre option.”

The Conservative leadership race concludes May 30.

