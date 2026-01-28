BC News
Road maintenance work between Hope, Princeton resulting in major delays: DriveBC
Major delays on Highway 3
Photo: DriveBC
This map shows the stretch of Highway 3 impacted by road maintenance work on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.
Motorists are being told to expect major delays in both directions on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.
According to DriveBC, road maintenance work is forcing traffic to slow to 30 km/h between Hope and Manning Park, with some single-lane alternating traffic reported.
Commercial truckers are being encouraged to use an alternate route and oversized loads are not permitted.
The same alert was in effect on Monday and Tuesday.
More BC News
Webcam provided by windy.com
RECENT STORIES
- More criminals turn to AICanada - 8:16 am
- Middle East braces for strikeIran - 8:02 am
- More anti-Trump protestsU.S. - 7:59 am
- Major delays on Highway 3Hope - 7:38 am
- 'Another tough year'BC - 7:35 am
© 2026 Castanet.net