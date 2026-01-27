BC News

Man remains unidentified, 26 years after body was found in West Vancouver

Photo: WVPD West Vancouver Police are hoping this new composite photo will jog someone’s memory. The body of this man remains unidentified after 26 years.

He was camped out alone in the bush east of Eagle Lake when he died.

It was May of 1999, more than 26 years ago, when a West Vancouver municipal crew spotted a green tent well off the beaten track, on a plateau looking toward the water.

When they looked inside, it was clear the body of the man they found had been there a while, according to news reports at the time.

An autopsy revealed the man had likely died of hypothermia.

A quarter of a century later, West Vancouver Police still don’t know who the man was and whether anyone still wonders what happened to him.

They’re hoping a new composite image from the BC Coroners Service may jog someone’s memory.

In particular, the man – estimated to be anywhere between 40 and 70 years old, with short grey hair and a beard – would have had an unusually toothy smile, with two prominent front teeth.

Neither dental records nor a search of fingerprints in Canadian police files turned up any matches at the time the man’s body was found.

He used reading glasses, which were found along with a hammock in the camp.

The area where the man was found was known as a place where homeless people sometimes camped at the time. There was no food found in the camp, nor anything to cook with, according to reports at the time. Based on the condition of the man’s body, the coroner said at the time it was most likely the man had died in the fall of 1998.

He had a few personal possessions with him in the camp, including a change of clothes, according to news reports.

But no identification.

“We don’t have a lot of files like this,” said Suzanne Birch, spokesperson for the West Vancouver Police Department.

While it’s been decades since the man’s body was found, “We are hoping this new composite photograph will help jog the memory of someone who remembers him,” said Birch. “We would very much like to find out who he is.”

Anyone who might have information about the man’s identity should call 604-925-7300 and quote file number 99-6186.