BC News

Dump-truck crash shows need to be aware of stopping distances: Nanaimo company

Dump-truck crash on video

The head of a Nanaimo construction company is urging drivers to be aware of the longer stopping distance required for large, industrial vehicles after dash camera footage of a crash involving one of his dump trucks was released on Monday.

The video shows a pickup truck pulling out from the Nanoose Bay rest stop on Jan. 6 directly in front of the dump truck, whose driver makes the split-second decision to veer into a concrete barrier to avoid it.

Josh Fayerman, president of Milestone Equipment Contracting, said drivers need to remember that it takes heavy industrial trucks much longer to stop than small cars and even pickup trucks.

He said it would have taken 360 feet for the dump truck to have come to a full stop in the Nanoose situation, based on his calculations using the truck’s speed and weight.

Fayerman said the choice not to immediately swerve into the left lane saved the life of a young driver in the car next to the dump truck, who could have been crushed if the driver hadn’t seen them.

“It’s about having a strong sense of situational awareness,” said Fayerman, adding that commercial drivers are trained to be aware of every vehicle around them at all times.

Fayerman said people need to think twice before pulling out in front of any vehicle, but especially such a large one, adding that he suspects the person pulling out might not have even seen the dump truck.

He said the stopping-distance calculation he made for the dump truck has changed the way he’s driving.

“Whatever distance you think you need — double it,” said Fayerman.

He said that drivers should also avoid staying beside large trucks when passing, as they have large blind spots and need space around them in case of a malfunction, like a blown tire.

Fayerman said he’d like to see an acceleration lane added to the rest stop exit, which would prevent vehicles from exiting slowly into the highway-speed lanes.

Comox resident Mike Briggs said he’s always thought that rest stop was dangerous, especially because of the speed of cars coming down the nearby hill.

“It was just looking for an accident,” he said. “You have to crane your neck back to see the traffic coming down that hill.”

Briggs said he hopes the Ministry of Transportation will consider adding an acceleration lane to help drivers reach highway speeds and avoid incidents like this one.

The ministry was not able to give an immediate response to questions on the rest stop design.

Kate Harris, owner of driving school DriveWise B.C., said drivers should increase their visibility to other vehicles by having their headlights turned on at all times, which can help other drivers measure the speed they are travelling to decide whether it’s safe to pull out.

She also recommends a minimum of three seconds of following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you, adding more time when the weather is bad.

She said following distance is measured by identifying a road sign or pole ahead, watching the car in front of you pass it, and counting how many seconds it takes you to get to the same location.

As for the dump truck driver, Fayerman said he’s taking some time off because of back and neck pain, adding that he received a message from the young driver in the car next to him thanking him for saving her life.

“This is the gift we get to draw upon to prevent a future fatality.”