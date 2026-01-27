283048
Road maintenance work between Hope, Princeton resulting in major delays: DriveBC

Major delays on Highway 3

Jan 27, 2026

Motorists are being told to expect major delays in both directions on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.

According to DriveBC, road maintenance work is forcing traffic to slow to 30 km/h between Hope and Manning Park, with some single-lane alternating traffic reported.

Commercial truckers are being encouraged to use an alternate route and oversized loads are not permitted.

The same alert was in effect on Monday.

