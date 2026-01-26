BC News

Rob Shaw: Cancer patient say B.C.’s system isn't moving when time mattered most

'We do need change'

Photo: Rob Shaw. Port Moody resident Sara Gillooly’s experience waiting for oncology care has opened the floodgates to stories from patients who say delays and staffing shortages putting lives at risk.

When Sara Gillooly decided to speak publicly about the delays she faced being diagnosed with terminal cancer, she had no idea her story would ignite a discussion about much larger problems in B.C.’s health-care system.

One week after holding an emotional press conference outside the B.C. legislature, Gillooly finds herself fielding messages from strangers across the province, describing delays, missed follow-ups and a system that didn’t move to help them when it mattered.

“I didn’t realize how much the story would resonate with people,” said Gillooly, a 40-year-old mother of two from Port Moody.

“It reminds me again of why I did it in the first place. It cements the fact we do need change and something needs to be done, because there’s way too many people that have a story.”

Her case has sparked calls for the B.C. government to disclose wait time data, hire more health-care professionals and improve what are some of the worst cancer treatment benchmarks in the country.

“I’d love to see a commitment to tackle this, and a wider plan,” she said.

Gillooly’s story has struck a chord. Perhaps it’s because she was already in the system for breast cancer and still fell through the cracks. Because she was labelled low priority when she was anything but. Because she knew which tests she needed, asked for them, and was told no.

In essence, her experience is a list of everyone’s worst fears about the health-care system.

Gillooly’s experience is not just emotional. It’s measurable. She had to wait eight weeks to see an oncologist (double the national benchmark of four weeks), before tests showed in November that her previously treated breast cancer had metastasized into Stage 4 and spread to her lungs and her bones.

The five-year survival rate of that terminal diagnosis is around 32 per cent, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Nearly half of cancer patients in B.C. now wait longer than the national four-week benchmark to see an oncologist. Only 52.6 per cent of people in 2025 saw a radiation oncologist within that timeframe, and 62.6 per cent a medical oncologist, according to data the province provided to Black Press.

Those wait times weren’t available to Gillooly when she made her decision to stay in B.C. and wait, rather than travel to clinics she was researching in the United States or Turkey.

“I probably would have run away if I knew those numbers,” she said.

The wait time data should be public, so that people facing a cancer diagnosis know how they’ll be treated by the system, said Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee, who is Gillooly’s lifelong friend. She called for “transparency around these wait times, so people who have the means to go elsewhere can make an informed decision.”

“There are a lot of policy suggestions on how to improve B.C.’s health-care system that have been made, and just either aren’t being implemented or aren’t being implemented with enough urgency,” said Boultbee.

Another complicating factor is the lack of trained professionals to run the machines that provide cancer tests and treatment. Fewer than 30 people in the entire province are trained to run PET scanners, according to the Health Sciences Association of B.C.

That, too, was information Gillooly didn’t have when she was told to wait. She now wonders whether she was refused a PET scan initially because she truly didn’t need one, or there was just no capacity to do it.

B.C.’s cancer treatment system continues to rank near the bottom in many metrics, compared to other provinces. This is despite the B.C. government adding millions of dollars in new spending, offloading some cancer treatments to the United States and developing a 10-year cancer action plan.

“There is still a huge strain on the system,” said Premier David Eby.

“We have an aging population. The sophistication of cancer treatment means that treatments are more successful, but it also means that more people need treatment for longer. There’s demand on the system.”

Those pressures are real. But for patients in the system, they don’t explain the absence of urgency when time matters most.

“That’s really scary, to be in a medical system that’s just falling apart,” said Gillooly.

As more information comes out, Gillooly said she still wrestles with the question of whether she should have left the province for faster care.

“If I knew more, if I knew how bad it actually was, I would have left,” she said.

“Do I think it would have changed anything? I don’t know.”

It’s a question she’ll never be able to answer, and one that now haunts her as part of a system that let her down.



Rob Shaw has spent more than 18 years covering B.C. politics, now reporting for CHEK News and writing for BIV. He is the co-author of the national bestselling book A Matter of Confidence, host of the weekly podcast Political Capital, and a regular guest on CBC Radio.

