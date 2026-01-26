BC News
Road maintenance work between Hope, Princeton resulting in major delays: DriveBC
Major delays on Highway 3
Photo: DriveBC
This map shows the stretch of Highway 3 impacted by road maintenance work on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.
Motorists are being told to expect major delays in both directions on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.
According to DriveBC, road maintenance work is forcing traffic to slow to 30 km/h between Hope and Manning Park, with some single-lane alternating traffic reported.
Commercial truckers are being encouraged to use an alternate route and oversized loads are not permitted.
The next update is expected at 7 p.m.
