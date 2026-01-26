281809
Road maintenance work between Hope, Princeton resulting in major delays: DriveBC

Tim Petruk - Jan 26, 2026 / 7:59 am | Story: 596182

Motorists are being told to expect major delays in both directions on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.

According to DriveBC, road maintenance work is forcing traffic to slow to 30 km/h between Hope and Manning Park, with some single-lane alternating traffic reported.

Commercial truckers are being encouraged to use an alternate route and oversized loads are not permitted.

The next update is expected at 7 p.m.

