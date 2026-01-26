BC News

'A monstrous body of snow': Canada's first recorded avalanche

'A monstrous body of snow'

Photo: . ‘A monstrous body of snow.’ What we can learn from avalanche fatalities in Canada

The earliest recorded avalanche in Canada’s history occurred not in the mountain ranges of Quebec or Ontario, or in the bountiful B.C. backcountry, but on the quiet shores of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The tragedy was discovered long after the fact by “keen historian” Wallace J. McLean while he was researching papers related to the Moravian church.

During his studies, McLean found, in a postscript to a 1782 letter signed “your sincear well wishers, the Missionarys at Nain and in their names,” the following account: “A Lamentable Circumstance has happened this last winter [i.e. 1781-82] about twelve miles from us [i.e., at Nain], upon the edge of a hill under which was an Esquimaux winter hauss where 31 Esquimaux lived, there gatherd a monstrous body of snow which shot all at once down and pressed the winter hauss even with the ground, with all the people in it excepting one man who was buried in the snow without. Out of 31 only 9 got out alive.”

More than 200 years later, the tragedy is not only the earliest recorded avalanche in Canada (possibly even North America), it stands as the worst avalanche disaster in the history of Newfoundland and Labrador, and in fact Eastern Canada. It’s also the worst avalanche disaster in Canada to affect people in their houses.

And it’s just one of more than 1,000 incidents captured in Avalanche Canada’s new website tracking every known avalanche death in Canada.



TRANSFORMATIVE TRAGEDIES

Since that fateful day in 1782, there have been 1,064 recorded avalanches in Canada, an average of 10.8 per year. According to Avalanche Canada, it wasn’t all that long ago the average was closer to 15 fatalities per year.

“So we see that as a big success, actually, because through that period, as well, the number of users of the backcountry has increased dramatically,” says James Floyer, program director with Avalanche Canada. “So when you put those two numbers together, people are really paying attention to avalanche hazard, and doing the right thing. By and large, they’re doing really well.”

Avalanche Canada has been the official record keeper of avalanche incidents since its inception in 2004, but Canada had a long history of keeping avalanche records even before that, Floyer says. The National Research Council produced three physical books in the ’70s and ’80s, followed by two more from the Canadian Avalanche Association in the late ’90s and 2000s.

With the advent of Avalanche Canada in 2004, the record keeping began moving online, “but at the same time, though, these physical records and the databases were evolving,” Floyer says. “So there was a collection of different databases, and we really needed to have a single project to bring all of the known incidents in Canada, all the known fatalities in Canada, into one single database.”

The project to make it happen finally became a reality three years ago, with help from the federal Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund. The finished product—found at incidents.avalanche.ca—allows researches and backcountry users alike to dig in to the data on risk and mountain safety at their convenience.

While the main goal for the project was to consolidate the data in one location, with in-depth data analysis to follow, Avalanche Canada has already identified some interesting facts and trends: There have been avalanche fatalities in every province and territory except Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territories and P.E.I.; most fatalities occur when the danger rating is Considerable, and 80 per cent have occurred in B.C.; in the last half century, there has been a shift from industrial, transportation, and residential fatalities to recreational fatalities—in the last 20 years, 98 per cent of fatalities have been recreational; and avalanche fatalities are most common in March, followed by January and February.

The big-picture trend—the shift from residential, transportation or industrial avalanche fatalities to predominantly recreational fatalities—began in the 1950s and was largely complete by the ’80s, Floyer says.

“So that’s people choosing to go into the backcountry. The two biggest categories are skiers and snowmobilers, and in the last 10 years, they’ve been pretty much on par,” he says. “But then we also see ice climbers, mountaineers, snowshoers. Once in a while there’s a really heart-wrenching tragedy of someone being caught on a toboggan or something like that. So there’s some of those types of incidents as well in there, but very few industrial [or] transportation incidents anymore.”

Browsing the site is both sobering and enlightening; a monument to immense loss and a reminder of how quickly things can go wrong. Every red dot a lesson, a tragedy, a story of someone gone too soon.

Some incidents contained in the data—such as the 2003 Connaught Creek Valley avalanche, in which seven teenagers were tragically killed—proved transformative.

“A school group of 14 students, their teacher, and two chaperones from Strathcona Tweedsmuir School were ski touring up Connaught Creek in Glacier National Park,” reads the official incident description. “At approximately 11:45, while they were taking a break in the runout zone of a northwest-facing avalanche path on Mt. Cheops, a natural avalanche released from high in the north-facing start zone of the slope. It stepped down to deep snowpack layers as it moved downslope and was a size 3.5 avalanche by the time it had run the full extent of the path, overrunning the entire group.”

At the height of the rescue, 50 volunteers assisted by several avalanche dogs were on the scene.

“Heart-wrenchingly tragic, and that is really what led to the creation of Avalanche Canada,” Floyer says. “I think people had been talking about it for some time before, but it solidified the notion that Canada needed a public body dedicated to avalanche safety. And that became Avalanche Canada.”



ALL OR NOTHING

Unsurprisingly, Whistler and the surrounding area is well-represented in the data, with no fewer than 18 fatal avalanche incidents recorded.

The most famous local incident is likely the 1972 tragedy that killed four in Whistler Mountain’s Harmony Bowl—still the deadliest avalanche recorded on Whistler’s slopes. That tragedy itself served as an impetus for improved safety protocols at Whistler Blackcomb, as well as the establishment of Whistler Search and Rescue.

“The accident was unobservered, but at 1810h on April 8 a man and his wife were reported missing by a friend when they failed to pick up an infant left with the mountain babysitting service,” reads the incident decription. “At 1930h two other people were reported missing by friends who said that the four missing skiers knew each other and had been seen together at 1300h in the Roundhouse area. Eventually all victims were found in a line seperated by 2m. It appears that they had been traversing the slope when the avalanche occurred.” (You can read more about this incident in Pique’s April 10, 2022 cover feature: ‘‘They just vanished.’)

Whistler naturally has more incidents than other areas due not only to its terrain, but the number and type of skier it attracts, Floyer says. Whistler sees a lot of skiers—and by extension, a lot of skiers going out of bounds.

“Some people think of out of bounds as being true backcountry, and really that is the case in terms of your approach and the equipment you need. Those areas are not controlled, and you do need a transceiver and a probe, and you need to be aware of the avalanche hazard,” he says. “At the same time, it’s very easy for people to duck out of bounds, duck under a rope.”

As such, safety can prove challenging for operators like Whistler Blackcomb, when some guests might follow tracks out of bounds without having the proper safety equipment.

“It sort of raises that question of … if there’s a desire for steep skiing, which I guess there is, and organizations like Whistler Blackcomb are trying to meet that demand, they have to balance that with the safety of their clients,” Floyer says. “And that can be a challenging thing to do sometimes.”

The new incidents website is well-poised to assist with avalanche safety and enhanced awareness, but it will also serve as a great resource for Avalanche Safety Training (AST) instructors, Floyer says.

“If you’ve got an AST instructor who’s operating in the Whistler area, they can really tailor those case histories, case studies to things that are highly relevant to their students,” he says.

“And hopefully that makes it a little bit more real, rather than that sort of hypothetical.”

In other words, overlaying real-world incidents and outcomes on textbook training sessions may help lessen the “all-or-nothing” factor of avalanche safety.

“You can experience the backcountry, experience great slopes, even steep slopes, in some cases, with no consequence. And then something changes about the snowpack, the conditions, and then you get an avalanche,” Floyer says. “We call that the ‘wicked learning environment’ [that] doesn’t give you a second chance sometimes, unfortunately. So we think it’s going to be a great resource for teaching.”



COMMON THREADS

While every avalanche is unique, there are common threads running through the data.

“There’s absolutely themes, and unfortunately, it does stand out from reading a number of these that very commonly, people were in terrain that was too aggressive for the conditions,” Floyer says. And whether they were always aware that conditions were really bad is not so clear, but it’s remarkably common to read descriptions of, ‘there was a big storm,’ or, ‘there was a lot more accumulation of snow than had been expected,’ but the group still went in.

“So I think to me, that speaks to the need to have some humility and have a Plan B and be willing to turn back.”

While the data is robust and informative, there are of course some missing pieces—some of which are unlikely to be added anytime soon.

“One of the things that we’re always fascinated for and looking for clues about is people’s decision-making, and that’s often the hardest information to get, partly because often the people making those decisions unfortunately passed away,” Floyer says.

“And unfortunately, every time there is an incident like this, something went wrong. And somebody, for a variety of reasons, did choose to put themselves in harm’s way. And it would be fascinating to be able to drill down more into that human-factor space, and understand that decision-making from a social-science point of view.”

Avalanche forecasting and record-keeping has evolved with the times, from sparse or nonexistent accounts, to newspaper reports and official records, and finally to Avalanche Canada’s robust advocacy and record-keeping efforts.

The “next horizon” will further leverage snowpack modelling already underway, while also making the best use of both human and computer capabilities, Floyer says.

“What we imagine moving towards is higher-resolution forecasts that are really supported by computer-assisted forecasting technologies,” he says.

And while artificial intelligence is already being used for things like translation, it’s sure to play a role in future forecasting, too.

“Artificial intelligence is very good at looking for patterns, and it’s also very good at finding good language to explain those patterns,” Floyer says. “So yes, we’re investigating. We’ve probably got our toe in the water there right now, but I’m sure we’ll see more of that in the future, for sure.”

Explore the site yourself at incidents.avalanche.ca.