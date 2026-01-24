BC News

Homicide team deployed to Surrey, after fatal shooting that killed man

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Surrey, B.C., following a fatal shooting on Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred at about 4:55 a.m. on Saturday at a residence in Surrey, where police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival.

A release from Surrey Police Service says one man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, while another victim was transported to a hospital.

Surrey Police say officers, paramedics and firefighters all responded to the scene and "rendered aid to the victims."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

Investigators are appealing for people with information and dashcam footage to contact them.