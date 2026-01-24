BC News

Man arrested after body found in fleeing vehicle remanded in custody

Photo: Ryan Kiedrowski. Kobe Samuel Fiddler appeared in Regina Provincial Court on Jan. 23.

A 26-year-old man arrested after police found a body inside a vehicle that had fled from officers was remanded in custody following a court appearance on Jan. 23.

Kobe Samuel Fiddler is scheduled to return to Regina Provincial Court on Jan. 26. His matter was adjourned to allow him time to seek counsel.

Fiddler was arrested in connection with an incident on Jan. 19 downtown. Shortly before 3 a.m., Regina police attempted a traffic stop near Saskatchewan Drive and Albert Street. The vehicle evaded officers and was later located by the Regina Police Service Aerial Support Unit in the 1400 block of Princess Street. By the time officers arrived, all occupants had fled on foot.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found the body of a dead man inside. Investigators later secured a residence in the city's Pioneer Village neighbourhood in the 3700 block of Dewdney Avenue as part of the ongoing investigation.

Fiddler is charged with committing an indignity to a dead body, flight from police, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and accessory after the fact to murder.