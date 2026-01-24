BC News

Tofino council supports First Nation bid for three more name changes

Renaming effort supported

Photo: NORA O’MALLEY The sun sets on Kennedy Lake, which the Tla-o-qui-ah First Nation wants to change back to “ha?uukmin” (pronounced ha-uuk-min).

A Tofino-area First Nation has applied to the B.C. Geographical Names Office to change three more place names: North Chesterman Beach, Kennedy Lake and Meares Island.

The Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation’s request follows the official renaming of Mackenzie Beach to its traditional name tinwis last fall.

Tofino council expressed unanimous support for the latest name-change proposals this week.

Mayor Dan Law said the change does not represent a “renaming.” “These place names have been named these names for millennia,” he said.

While she said she supported the proposed name changes, Coun. Sarah Sloman raised concerns about how a name change could affect the response from emergency services.

If the name changes are approved, the province will update all labels on provincial and federal maps, charts and databases.

Coun. Tom Stere, a rescue specialist with the Canadian Coast Guard, said he didn’t think the name changes would pose a problem.

“Historically, there have been changes to place names on nautical charts as well as on provincial maps, and that generally has not incurred any safety issue. I can only speak to the marine side of things — I can’t speak to the air side,” said Stere, adding local places sometimes have multiple names.

“Five different whale-watching companies are going to give you five different place names.”

Coun. Ali Sawyer noted that the area now known as Haida Gwaii was once called the Queen Charlotte Islands.

“[That] seemed like a monumental change, and now everyone knows that it is Haida Gwaii.”

Tla-o-qui-aht is asking to formally change the northern portion of Chesterman Beach back to the name “n̓an̓aquuʔa” (pronounced nah-nah-kuu-ah), which means “needlefish,” referencing the abundance of the fish on the point.

Provincial records show Chesterman Beach was named after two longtime settlers to Clayoquot Sound, Charles Allan Chesterman (1908–1968) and John Chesterman, who died in 1913 at the age of 46, according to the book Voices from the Sound by Margaret Horsfield.

If the name change for Chesterman Beach is approved, the southern portion of the beach would retain the official name Chesterman Beach.

Tla-o-qui-aht have distinct names for the northern and southern parts of Chesterman Beach, separated by the sand tombolo to Frank Island, according to the government document related to the First Nation’s name-change proposal.

The nation has also requested to officially change the name of Kennedy Lake to “haʔuukmin” (pronounced ha-uuk-min), which roughly means “feasting bowl” in the Tla-o-qui-aht language.

Located between Tofino and Ucluelet along Highway 4, Kennedy Lake is often mistaken by visitors for the ocean as it’s the first body of water drivers see after descending Sutton Pass toward the coast. At 65 square kilometres, Kennedy Lake is recognized as Vancouver Island’s largest lake.

Government records show it was named after Arthur E. Kennedy, who was a governor of Vancouver Island from 1864 to 1866.

As for Meares Island in Clayoquot Sound, the First Nation wants to change the name back to “wančas hiłḥuuʔis” (pronounced wa-na-chas hilth-huu-is). “wančas” means “flukes of a whale when diving” and “hiłḥuuʔis” means “as far as you can go” and “something below mountain.”

Historical records show Meares Island was named in 1862 after John Meares, a European fur trader and sea captain with the British Royal Navy.

In early December, the B.C. Geographical Names Office sent a letter outlining the name-change requests and inviting comment to Tofino council, Ahousaht First Nation, Friends of Clayoquot Sound, Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, Indigenous Tourism B.C., B.C. Parks, Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, the Canadian Coast Guard, Tourism Tofino, Destination B.C. and the West Coast Inland Search and Rescue Society.

Comments must be submitted by March 6.

A message to Tla-o-qui-aht Chief Elmer Frank was not returned by press time.