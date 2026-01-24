BC News

Man accused of helping with B.C. jailbreak in 2022 extradited back to Canada

Extradited back to Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press A photo of John Potvin is displayed during an RCMP news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man accused of helping with the escape of a gangland killer from a British Columbia correctional facility in 2022 is back in Canada after being arrested in Spain four months ago.

A statement from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. says Spanish authorities handed John Potvin over to Canadian investigators on Thursday and he was extradited back to Canada.

Potvin, who police have said is from Ottawa, had been subject to an INTERPOL Red Notice and Canada-wide warrant before his arrest in September.

Police issued a statement at the time of his arrest, saying he was among three men charged with prison breach and conspiracy to commit prison breach as part of the investigation into the escape of Rabih Alkhalil from custody in 2022.

Alkhalil escaped from the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam, B.C., while on trial for the 2012 shooting death of a rival gang member in a busy Vancouver restaurant, and he was later convicted in absentia for first-degree murder.

Police say Potvin remained in custody following his extradition, with a court appearance set for Friday.

Video of Alkhalil's escape shows two men posing as contractors leading him through hallways.

Alkhalil was captured in Qatar last year.