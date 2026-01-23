BC News

Burnaby RCMP searching for man who committed indecent acts in a park and trail

Cops looking for park creep

Photo: File photo Burnaby RCMP’s High Risk Offender Unit is investigating a series of indecent acts in a park and along a trail in the city.

Burnaby RCMP’s High Risk Offender Unit is investigating a series of indecent acts in a park and along a trail in the city.

Five incidents have been reported over a five-day period, from Jan. 15 to 20.

In each case, the reports have involved a man committing indecent acts ranging from public nudity to masturbation. Four of the reported incidents have taken place in areas of Central Park, and one took place along the Highland Park Trail near Beresford Street and Magnolia Terrace.

All five incidents happened during evening hours, when it was already dark outside.

“Our investigators are piecing together information reported by the victims in each of these incidents, including suspect descriptions, to look for any similarities and develop a comprehensive picture of the person or persons responsible so we can share more information with the public,” said Cpl. Laura Hirst.

“In the meantime, we want to ensure people are informed and aware of these incidents so they can remain vigilant and take precautions.”

Investigators are conducting interviews and are working to gather additional evidence, including CCTV footage, in order to establish whether any of these incidents may be connected and identify a suspect.

“People can expect to see enhanced police patrols and presence around the related locations, including bike and foot patrols, and police vehicles,” said Hirst.

“We also want to remind park and trail users to stay aware of their surroundings, walk or run with another person or group if possible, and immediately report any suspicious behaviour you may observe to police.”

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.