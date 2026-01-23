BC News

Police in Quesnel, B.C., investigating death of man as apparent homicide

Homicide probe opened

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One man is dead and another has been arrested and released in British Columbia's central Interior in what police are describing as an isolated case of homicide.

RCMP say officers responded Thursday around midnight to a weapons call on Brinkert Road in Quesnel, where the 49-year-old victim was found unconscious with serious injuries.

Police say the man died at the scene despite emergency responders' efforts, and a 61-year-old man was arrested at the same location.

The man has since been released pending investigation, and police say they are not looking for any additional suspects in the case.

Major crimes investigators have taken over the case, which is being treated as a homicide.

Police say the men knew each other prior to the death but did not release any further information on the case.