One charged in Vancouver Island bank-robbery

Photo: VIA APPLE MAPS A street view of the TD Bank branch on Burnside Road W. A man has been charged in connection with a bank robbery at the branch on Jan. 16.

A man has been charged in a robbery at a TD Bank branch near Tillicum Mall last Friday that involved what looked like a handgun, say Saanich police.

Police said they were notified of an armed robbery at the branch on Burnside Road W. shortly after 5 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Bank security also contacted Victoria police after the robber fled in a vehicle into Victoria city limits, police said in a statement.

Officers with VicPD located a vehicle matching the description shortly after and conducted a “high-risk” traffic stop and arrest, the statement said.

The driver, who was found with money and a replica handgun that was believed to have been used in the robbery, surrendered to police without incident.

Alain Bourdeau has been charged with robbery and using an imitation firearm to commit an indictable offence.

Saanich police said its major crime unit is overseeing the investigation, and victims’ services have been provided to bank employees affected by the robbery.

The bank branch was also robbed in May 2019. A suspect was arrested a day later in downtown Victoria.