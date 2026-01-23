BC News

BCSC panel finds company, four individuals in pump-and-dump scheme

A BC Securities Commission (BCSC) panel has found a Vancouver company and several people associated with it carried out a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate the share price of two B.C. entities.

The company, Core Capital Partners Inc., described itself as providing merchant banking services to emerging companies and claims to have raised, invested and co-invested more than $540 million since 2005, according to the BCSC.

That regulatory body said that between 2017 and 2019, a pump-and-dump scheme led to a spike in the share price of two B.C. reporting issuers:



Block One Capital Inc., (formerly Essex Angel Capital Inc.) and now known as AI Artificial Intelligence Ventures Inc., an investment issuer in Vancouver; and



Integrated Cannabis Co. Inc., (formerly known as CNRP Mining Inc.) and now known as Leef Brands Inc. When the scheme began it was a Vancouver mining company whose shares traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange and were quoted on U.S. over-the-counter markets.



The BCSC panel found that three people knowingly engaged in conduct that resulted in an artificial price in Block One and in Integrated Cannabis Co. Inc./CNRP Mining.

Those people are:



Langley-based Kamaldeep Thindal, the managing partner and sole director of Core Capital;



Surrey-based Amandeep Thindal, Core Capital’s CFO and brother of Kamaldeep Thindal; and



Vancouver-based Yazan Al Homsi, formerly Core Capital’s vice-president of investments.



The panel also found that Vancouver's Aarun Kumar (also known as Aaron Rai Kumar), Core Capital’s vice-president of corporate development, engaged in conduct that he knew or should have known resulted in an artificial price of Block One.

Some allegations were dismissed, such as that the scheme involved Reliq Health Technologies Inc., formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc. The panel also dismissed allegations that Delta's Pardeep Luddu and West Vancouver's Mani Chopra participated in the scheme.

The panel explained that a pump-and-dump scheme is a “concerted effort by disguised individuals to artificially inflate the share price of an issuer and, once done, sell securities into the inflated market, deriving significant gains to the detriment of the unknowing public."

It added that these actions involve "a mix of both false and possibly accurate, but aggressively hyped communications.”

The BCSC said the participants used various tactics in the scheme, including concealing their control of the issuers involved, distributing misleading news releases and arranging to publish misleading promotional campaigns.

The panel found that Core Capital, the Thindals, Al Homsi and Kumar violated B.C.'s Securities Act by directly or indirectly engaging or participating in conduct that they knew — or reasonably should have known — would result in or contribute to a misleading appearance of trading activity, or an artificial price for, a security or exchange contract.

It further determined that the Thindals and Al Homsi authorized, permitted or acquiesced in Core Capital’s misconduct and therefore also violated the Securities Act in the same ways.

The BCSC's executive director and the respondents have been directed to make submissions on what sanctions should be levied.